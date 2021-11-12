Even the most seasoned actors have had their fair share of doing bizarre movies while navigating their acting careers in the industry. However, most of them have also given some iconic gems to the audience.
Here are the highest and lowest rated movies of our beloved actors, according to the IMDb ratings.
1. Shah Rukh Khan
Undoubtedly, the two movies that made a home in our hearts, Swades and Chak De! India, had to be on top of this list. However, do you even remember watching the movie Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke?
Highest Rated: Swades & Chak De! India – 8.2
Lowest Rated: Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke – 3.8
2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Acing the role of an autistic girl in Barfi!, she also starred in the desi superhero movie Drona. Needless to say, it was a disaster at the box office and even the lowest-rated movie of her career.
Highest Rated: Barfi! – 8.1
Lowest Rated: Drona – 2.0
3. Salman Khan
Andaz Apna Apna, the movie which is extremely close to every 90s kid, was one of the best comedy movies of its time. Do we even need to tell how bizarre Radhe was?
Highest Rated: Andaz Apna Apna – 8.1
Lowest Rated: Radhe – 1.8
4. Katrina Kaif
One of the best movies till date, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, we were fortunate to have witnessed this classic. Her character in the movie was carefree, fun and relatable. Tees Maar Khan is one such movie that we'll never watch, ever.
Highest Rated: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – 8.2
Lowest Rated: Tees Maar Khan – 2.6
5. Akshay Kumar
The movie that gave us hundreds of rib-tickling memes and memories, Hera Pheri, made us laugh uncontrollably. With his unbeatable comic timing, this movie had to be his highest-rated movie. Joker and Laxmii, um not so much.
Highest Rated: Hera Pheri – 8.2
Lowest Rated: Joker & Laxmii – 2.4
6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
We cannot deny the fact that she did a terrific job in Guru and Raincoat. However, we aren't surprised that Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and Albela are her lowest-rated movies.
Highest Rated: Guru & Raincoat – 7.7
Lowest Rated: Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke & Albela – 3.7
7. Aamir Khan
He's known as a perfectionist for a reason. While he has given some iconic movies like 3 Idiots, Dangal and Taare Zameen Par, he has also been a part of tragic love drama like Mela.
Highest Rated: 3 Idiots, Dangal & Taare Zameen Par – 8.4
Lowest Rated: Mela – 3.8
8. Deepika Padukone
While Piku gave us some really fond memories, Chandni Chowk To China gave us a headache.
Highest Rated: Piku – 7.6
Lowest Rated: Chandni Chowk To China – 4.1
9. Hrithik Roshan
Again, undeniably one of the best movies of all time, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara had to be on top for him. However, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage was one movie with over-the-top acting.
Highest Rated: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – 8.2
Lowest Rated: Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage – 3.1
10. Kareena Kapoor Khan
With foot-tapping music and a brilliant storyline, 3 Idiots was one of the most beautiful movies till date. On the other hand, Veere Di Wedding had some beautiful shots and background score but the lowest-rated movie of her career.
Highest Rated: 3 Idiots – 8.4
Lowest Rated: Veere Di Wedding – 3.2
11. Shahid Kapoor
One of industry's bravest takes on identity, Haider is one the most frightening yet fun movies. We don't know why Fool N Final was even made.