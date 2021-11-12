Even the most seasoned actors have had their fair share of doing bizarre movies while navigating their acting careers in the industry. However, most of them have also given some iconic gems to the audience.

Here are the highest and lowest rated movies of our beloved actors, according to the IMDb ratings.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Undoubtedly, the two movies that made a home in our hearts, Swades and Chak De! India, had to be on top of this list. However, do you even remember watching the movie Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke?

Highest Rated: Swades & Chak De! India – 8.2

Lowest Rated: Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke – 3.8

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Acing the role of an autistic girl in Barfi!, she also starred in the desi superhero movie Drona. Needless to say, it was a disaster at the box office and even the lowest-rated movie of her career.

Highest Rated: Barfi! – 8.1

Lowest Rated: Drona – 2.0

3. Salman Khan

Andaz Apna Apna, the movie which is extremely close to every 90s kid, was one of the best comedy movies of its time. Do we even need to tell how bizarre Radhe was?

Highest Rated: Andaz Apna Apna – 8.1

Lowest Rated: Radhe – 1.8

4. Katrina Kaif

One of the best movies till date, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, we were fortunate to have witnessed this classic. Her character in the movie was carefree, fun and relatable. Tees Maar Khan is one such movie that we'll never watch, ever.

Highest Rated: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – 8.2

Lowest Rated: Tees Maar Khan – 2.6

5. Akshay Kumar

The movie that gave us hundreds of rib-tickling memes and memories, Hera Pheri, made us laugh uncontrollably. With his unbeatable comic timing, this movie had to be his highest-rated movie. Joker and Laxmii, um not so much.

Highest Rated: Hera Pheri – 8.2

Lowest Rated: Joker & Laxmii – 2.4

6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

We cannot deny the fact that she did a terrific job in Guru and Raincoat. However, we aren't surprised that Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke and Albela are her lowest-rated movies.

Highest Rated: Guru & Raincoat – 7.7

Lowest Rated: Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke & Albela – 3.7

7. Aamir Khan

He's known as a perfectionist for a reason. While he has given some iconic movies like 3 Idiots, Dangal and Taare Zameen Par, he has also been a part of tragic love drama like Mela.

Highest Rated: 3 Idiots, Dangal & Taare Zameen Par – 8.4

Lowest Rated: Mela – 3.8

8. Deepika Padukone

While Piku gave us some really fond memories, Chandni Chowk To China gave us a headache.

Highest Rated: Piku – 7.6

Lowest Rated: Chandni Chowk To China – 4.1

9. Hrithik Roshan

Again, undeniably one of the best movies of all time, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara had to be on top for him. However, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage was one movie with over-the-top acting.

Highest Rated: Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – 8.2

Lowest Rated: Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage – 3.1

10. Kareena Kapoor Khan

With foot-tapping music and a brilliant storyline, 3 Idiots was one of the most beautiful movies till date. On the other hand, Veere Di Wedding had some beautiful shots and background score but the lowest-rated movie of her career.

Highest Rated: 3 Idiots – 8.4

Lowest Rated: Veere Di Wedding – 3.2

11. Shahid Kapoor

One of industry's bravest takes on identity, Haider is one the most frightening yet fun movies. We don't know why Fool N Final was even made.

Highest Rated: Haider – 8.1

Lowest Rated: Fool N Final – 3.4

12. Karisma Kapoor

"Teja main hoon, mark idhar hain." You know you had an awesome childhood if you have watched Andaz Apna Apna. And, consider yourself lucky if you haven't watched Papi Gudia.

Highest Rated: Andaz Apna Apna – 8.1

Lowest Rated: Papi Gudia – 2.1

Note: The movie ratings mentioned in this article are based on current IMDb ratings and are subject to change.