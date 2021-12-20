From an icchadhaari naagin to the story of a punar janam and chudails, we have seen it all on our TV shows. Be it something as simple as a shape-shifting desi Demon, or something as convoluted as sindoor flying in the air, landing on the heroine's forehead and the couple getting married, India's TV industry is unapologetic.

Well, whatever be the case, half of our desi personalities evolved watching this tomfoolery. And we so desired to be as pretty as the actors on-screen! And now that we've grown up, we do desire the monies these actors get paid. Sweet monies, which is too high.

Here are the highest paid TV actresses and how much they have for the monies.

1. Hina Khan - Rs. 1.5 lakhs to 2 lakhs per episode

Who can forget Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? The show that occupied our TV screens for almost two decades? From TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5, to music videos as Humko Tum Mil Gaye, Mohabbat Hai and Baarish Ban Jaana, and even many films and web series Hina is one of the biggest names of the Indian television industry. She has ventured into Bigg Boss as a contestant as well. And she makes three times of my annual internship stipend.

2. Sakshi Tanwar - Rs 1-1.25 lakh per day

No, she doesn't need any introduction. From making shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain super-duper hit, to bagging a role in one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the century Dangal, Sakshi's filmography can never fit in this para. Why don't you just browse Wikipedia instead?

3. Jennifer Winget - Rs 1-1.25 lakh per episode

Face of some of the OG shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye and Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Jennifer is a household name who has numerous shows, films and web series to her name. Charging a whopping one lakh bucks for a single episode, you can only imagine how popular she is.

4. Divyanka Tripathi - Rs 1-1.5 lakh per episode

Of course you remember her, but if you don't, well, wake up. Remember the dual role of Vidya Pratap Singh and Divya Shukla in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann? Yup, she is the one actor. Starring in shows like Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka won the "International Iconic Most Popular Face Of Indian Television 2020".

5. Nia Sharma - Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 80,000 per episode

One of the popular Naagins, Nia has starred in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja and Ishq Mein Marjawan. She also has appeared in music videos like Waada, Hor Pila and Ankhiyaan Da Ghar. She was ranked at No. 2 in The Times Most Desirable Women on TV 2020 by Times of India, and No. 3 in 2016 and No. 2 in 2017 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper.

6. Surbhi Jyoti - Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 75,000 per episode

If you don't know who Surbhi is, you definitely have never been forced to watch TV while your parents would flick the channel to Star Plus or Colors. Having starred in numerous shows like Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na, Kach Diyan Wanga, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz and Naagin, she has been a familiar face on the TV screen. Surbhi is also a well-known figure in the Punjabi film industry, having starred in films like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiala De.

7. Asha Negi - Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 80,000 per episode

Having got her big break through Pavitra Rishta, Asha has appeared in many reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Box Cricket League 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, Killerr Karaoke Atka Toh Latkah, Aaj Ki Raat Hai Zindagi, Lip Sing Battle, and Entertainment Ki Raat. She has entered the web series realm now, with shows like Khwabon Ke Parindey Love Ka Panga Abhay 2 and Baarish to her name.

8. Krystle D’Souza - Rs. 55,000 to Rs.60,000 per episode

Krystle has shown like a crystal (you see what I did there) in the Indian TV industry that shows she starred in automatically brightened up. Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Aahat, and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai are some of the shows that she graced with her performance.

9. Ankita Lokhande - Rs. 90,000 to Rs. 95,000 per episode

You must have stalked Ankita and fangirled over her wedding pics lately, like we all did. Well, she became a household name after her performance in her breakthrough show Pavitra Rishta and her chemistry with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput won hearts. Following that, she has even bagged a role in some big movies like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3.

10. Sanaya Irani - Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 80,000 per episode

Sanaya Irani, another of the big household names, made her acting debut with a cameo in the Yash Raj Film Fanaa as Mehbooba. Following this, she has starred in many hit TV shows like Left Right Left, Kasamh Se, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Rangrasiya. She has contended in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye Box Cricket League and Kitchen Champion.

11. Rupali Ganguly - Rs. 60,000 per day

Well you probably know her so well that we don't need to write any intro as you binge watch her show Anupamaa. She has done other shows as well like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai S2.

Now I bet you wanna re-watch these OGs and their iconic shows. Go in grace.