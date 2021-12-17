As we bid adieu to 2021, we hope Bollywood says goodbye to pay disparity, casual sexism & give women what they deserve. This year we had women-centric movies like Sherni, Rashmi Rocket, Tribhanga, Thalaivi and we need more.

Case in point, if you are curious to know how much our Indian actresses charge for a movie, here you go.

Here's a list of the highest-paid Indian actresses in 2021, according to IMDb.



1. Priyanka Chopra: ₹15 to 20 crore per movie

Our very own international star charges 15 to 20 crores per movie. Priyanka has given us some of her best performances in Barfi and Mary Kom. Can we have more Priyanka Chopra movies, please!

2. Deepika Padukone: ₹15 to 30 crore per movie

We cannot wait to see Deepika in 83 alongside Ranveer Singh. She charges 15 to 30 crore per movie. Deepika is also one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood.

3. Kangana Ranaut: ₹15 to 27 crore per movie

Kangana, over the years, has worked as a producer, director. She owns a production house called Manikarnika Films. Kangana charges 15 to 27 crore per movie. She is now prepping up for her new movie Tejas.

4. Katrina Kaif: ₹15 to 21 crore per movie

Are you still over Vicky & Katrina's wedding pictures? With her dazzling dance moves, she just grabs all our attention. Katrina charges 15 to 21 crore per movie and is fourth on the list. As per reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif may also work on a special project soon.

5. Alia Bhatt: ₹10 to 23 crore per movie

Alia Bhatt will be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She charges 10 to 23 crore per movie. Not to mention, we loved Alia in Highway & are already excited for Brahmastra.

6. Kriti Sanon: ₹5 to 11 crore per movie

Kriti has impressed us with her performance in her latest movie Mimi. She is prepping up for Adipurush, Bhediya, and many more on the list. Kriti charges 5 to 11 crore per movie.

7. Kiara Advani: ₹5 to 8 crore per movie

Kiara Advani was recently seen in Shershaah, which was one of the best movies of 2021. She charges 5 to 8 crore per movie. We will see more of her in Jug Jugg Jeeyo & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

8. Sara Ali Khan: ₹3 to 8.5 crore per movie

Apart from shooting Chaka Chak reels on Instagram, Sara is busy promoting her upcoming film Atrangi re. She charges 3 to 8.5 crore per movie.

9. Taapsee Pannu: ₹5+ crore per movie

Taapsee gave us Rashmi Rocket & Haseen Dillruba in 2021. No doubt the movies were entertaining, she charges 5+ crore per movie. She is now shooting for Shabaash Mithu with many more projects lined up.

10. Janhvi Kapoor: ₹3.5 to 5 crore per movie

Janhvi made her debut with Dhadak which was a remake of the Marathi film Sairat. She charges 3.5 to 5 crore per movie.

11. Anushka Sharma: ₹8 to 12 crore per movie

Anushka is now prepping up for Jhulan Goswami Biopic & Kaneda, which means she will soon be back on the screens. She charges 8 to 12 crore per movie.

12. Vidya Balan: ₹8 to 14 crore per movie

Vidya Balan gave us an extraordinary performance in Sherni, the movie that talked about many important things. She charges 8 to 14 crore per movie. Vidya also wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming romantic comedy-drama that has left netizens excited.

13. Disha Patani: ₹5 to 9 crore per movie

Disha will be seen in Ek Villain 2 in 2022. While we are already impressed by her stunts, she charges 5 to 9 crore per movie.

14. Kareena Kapoor Khan: ₹12 to 18 crore per movie

Kareena aka Poo, Bebo, was tested Covid positive recently. She charges 12 to 18 crore per movie. Bebo will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht in 2022.

15. Jacqueline Fernandez: ₹3.5 to 8 crore per movie

Jacqueline Fernandez charges 3.5 to 8 crore per movie. Some of her upcoming films are Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, Attack.

