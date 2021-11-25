Dhanush is one of the most versatile actors of Tamil cinema and there's no denying it. If yoy can't get enough of him, here is a list of his top IMDb films that you must watch.

1. Asuran - 8.6

Asuran is Dhanush's highest rated film with a rating of 8.6/10. The film is influenced by the Kilvenmani massacre of 1968. Dhanush plays the lead as Sivasaami and the film was screened at the 78th Golden Globes Awards under "Best Foreign Film Category" in 2021.

2. Pudhupettai - 8.5

Pudhupettai is a crime-action Tamil movie starring Dhanush and Sneha, and directed by Dhanush's brother, Selvaraghavan. The story revolves around a boy who joins a gang and starts rising through the ranks of the Underworld.

3. Vada Chennai - 8.5

Dhanush plays a skilled carrom player who gets embroiled in a gang war between two rival gangsters. The soundtrack gained a lot of positive reviews.

4. Karnan - 8.2

Karnan, played by Dhanush, fights for the rights of his people. The film also stars Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, and marks the Tamil debut of Rajisha Vijayan. The film is loosely based on the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence. It is one of the highest grossing Tamil films of 2021.

5. Aadukalam - 8.2

Aadulkalam is a 2011 sports-action drama film and also stars Taapsee Pannu. The film deals with the theme of cockfighting and won six awards at the 58th National Awards including Best Director, Best Screenplay and Dhanush winning the Best Actor award.

6. Kaadhal Kondein - 7.9

Kaadhal Kondein is a psychological thriller that explores the mind of a youth, starring Dhanush and newcomer Sonia Agarwal. The premise revolves around a boy who slowly turns into a psychopath when he becomes obsessed with a girl.

7. Velai Illa Pattadhari - 7.9

Velaiilla Pattadhari also popularly known as VIP has Dhanush donning multiple hats as a lyricist and album producer for the soundtrack. Dhanush plays an unemployed civil engineering graduate who tries hard to get a job in his field.

8. Mayakkam Enna - 7.7

Mayakkam Enna is a musical drama starring Dhanush and the newcomer Richa Gangopadhyay. The film depicts the story of an aspiring wildlife photographer and his struggles in life to be successful.

9. Polladhavan - 7.7

Polladhavan AKA Ruthless Man stars Dhanush and his bike. Yes, the bike is a crucial character in the film. Dhanush plays a man who has a love affair with his bike and undergoes trials and tribulations when the bike is lost.

10. Raanjhanaa - 7.6

Dhanush plays a Hindu priest in the movie, who falls in love with a Muslim girl played by Sonam Kapoor, who loves someone else. The film also stars Abhay Deol but the real hero is the amazing soundtrack with songs like Tum Tak and the title song.

We know there's nothing Dhanush cannot do and we cannot wait to see more of his work.