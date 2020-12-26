It's time for yet another annual roundup of this year's best and most critically acclaimed entertainment. Rotten Tomatoes is our bar for the evening, and we'll be listing some of the highest rated movies of 2020. Despite delays and all other manner of trouble, we saw quite a few releases this year, and these might be the best of the best.

1. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - 99%

Apart from being a superlative film drenched in music and intensity, this film also happens to be Chadwick Boseman's last performance before his tragic passing. The story takes place in 1927, when the fiery blues singer Ma Rainey and her band gather at a recording studio in Chicago and tensions fly high.

2. Wolfwalkers - 98%

Inspired by Celtic folklore, Wolfwalkers is an exceedingly charming animated fantasy film that features the voices of Sean Bean and Eva Whittaker, among others. It's a tale of magic, monsters, and a deeper understanding of the things around us.

3. Extra Ordinary - 98%

Starring Will Forte, this wonky Irish fantasy horror comedy tells the tale of Rose, a woman with supernatural abilities who goes off to save someone from the clutches of a rockstar who's made a deal with the Devil.

4. Anything For Jackson - 98%

Touted as this year's Hereditary, this supremely frightening film is about a bereaved couple who plot a twisted scheme to resurrect their dead grandson through a pregnant woman.

5. Spontaneous - 98%

This science fiction romantic black comedy (yeah, it's a lot) stars Katherine Langford of 13 Reasons Why fame. When students in her high school inexplicably start exploding, she and her love interest realise living for today is all that matters.

6. Sound of Metal - 97%

Riz Ahmed delivers a stellar performance in this film that's garnering rave reviews. A metal drummer through and through, he must find a way to cope when his hearing suddenly starts failing him.

7. Nomadland - 96%

Featuring the evergreen talents of Frances McDormand, this film tells the story of a woman who packs her van and sets off on a journey through the American West as a nomad after her town goes through an economic collapse.

8. Dating Amber - 96%

This Irish comedy-drama delves outside the rom-com tropes to tell a poignant story about a gay teen who's still in the closet and his lesbian counterpart pretending to be a couple to avoid suspicion.

9. Mogul Mowgli - 95%

Riz Ahmed pulls off yet another riveting performance as - you guessed it - a tortured artist in this film. He plays the role of Zed, a rapper on the brink of a breakthrough who's struck down by an autoimmune disease that ravages his mind and body.

10. Palm Springs - 94%

Two weddings guests, played by the effervescent duo of Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, get stuck in a time loop. As they relive the same day over and over again, love strikes in the midst of hilarity and desperation.

11. Da 5 Bloods - 92%

This Spike Lee war drama tells the tale of 4 veterans who return to Vietnam to find the remains of their squad leader, who is played by Chadwick Boseman and is seen in flashbacks. While there, they also search for a gold fortune that their leader helped them find.

12. The Invisible Man - 91%

This film's story follows a mad scientist who stages his own suicide, then turns himself invisible and starts stalking his ex-girlfriend. It stars Elisabeth Moss, and is is loosely based on the iconic book by H.G. Wells.

Enjoy, and happy holidays!