If you're a gamer and also like watching your video games come to life in the form of a movie, then we're here to tell you which ones are the best from the lot.

Here's a list of all the top-rated video game movies according to IMDb.

1. Warcraft (6.8)

Warcraft has a legit cult since the time the game was released back in 2004. So naturally, when the movie was made in 2016 around a race of Orcs who invade the fictional land of Azeroth via a magical portal, it opened new doors.

2. Resident Evil (6.7)

This sci-fi horror movie based on the popular video game is all about spy gone rogue, Alice and how she battles the unknown.

3. Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time (6.6)

This popular game came to life in the form of a big-budget film back in 2010. The film followed a Prince (Jake Gyllenhaal) and Princess (Gemma Arterton) who together would have to stop a villain in possession of a magical dagger that had the ability to go back in time.

4. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (6.6)

Our favourite pokemon, Pikachu voiced by Ryan Reynolds was not only being all cute this time but was helping a lapsed Pokémon trainer (Justice Smith) solve some hardcore mysteries.

5. Ace Attorney (6.6)

A movie which was made in 2012 is all about solving of crimes by a defense attorney known as Phoenix Wright.

6. Need For Speed (6.5)

This game and the movie need no introduction. This is a car racing movie which starred Breaking Bad alumni Aaron Paul leading an all-star cast. Paul is a street racer who enlists in a high-stakes race that gave him the chance to take revenge from his nemesis.

7. Silent Hill (6.5)

A horror movie which turned out almost exactly as the video game. Radha Mitchell's character searches for her daughter in the mystery town.

8. The Angry Birds Movie (6.3)

Just like the popular video game, this movie was about an island populated by happy, flightless birds which was visited by mysterious green piggies.

9. Tomb Raider (6.3)

Actor Alicia Vikander stepped into the shoes of Angelina Jolie fifteen years later after the two Lara Croft movies back in 2001 and 2003.

10. Hitman (6.3)

Timothy Olyphant plays the cold-blooded hitman known as Agent 47. It shows how this killer is put to test when a mysterious Russian woman enters the equation.

Which ones have you watched?