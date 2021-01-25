One of the problems with finding something to good watch on Netflix is the sheer quantity of content on there. You may get suggested the same old things, but there's all these other shows that are stellar, but lesser-known. Check out these shows on Netflix that have high ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

1. Lupin - 95%

This French series is a retelling of the tale of master thief Arsène Lupin, and stars Omar Sy in the lead role. You might have heard of this character earlier because there's also a famous manga written about it, as well as an animated film.

2. When They See Us - 96%

This crime drama miniseries tells the heartbreaking story of how five young black men were accused of a heinous rape and assault in New York, and put on trial with little to no evidence. It's a reimagining of a true story and takes place in 1989.

3. The Crown - 91%

Starring the inimitable Olivia Coleman as Queen Elizabeth II, this show follows her rise, as well as the inner workings of the royal family and the many characters associated with them, from an ageing Winston Churchill to Prince Phillip.

4. Glow - 92%

Alison Brie (of Community fame) stars as an out-of-work actress in 1980s LA, who finds a new chance at fame courtesy women's wrestling. This comedy-drama is full of heart, friendship, and support for the underdog.

5. Dead To Me - 89%

Christina Applegate plays a woman grieving her husband, who was killed in a horrible accident. Her efforts at coping are as strange as they are funny, and made more watchable still by the addition of Linda Cardellini, her best friend who has some secrets of her own.

6. Unorthodox - 96%

This German-American drama miniseries is the first Netflix series to be primarily in Yiddish, and is based on Deborah Feldman's autobiography Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots. It follows a young girl who flees her strict and ultra-orthodox Jewish community following an arranged marriage.

7. The Last Kingdom - 91%

This British historical fiction series is based on Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories novels. There's Vikings, gritty battles of epic proportions, and underlying tales of loyalty and deception. What else does one need?

8. On My Block - 95%

This teen comedy-drama follows the lives of four highly distinct but close-knit friends navigating the ups and downs of life in high school, as well as the challenges Hispanic and Black adolescents face in LA.

9. One Day at a Time - 99%

This show is a remake of a 1975 sitcom of the same name, and follows a Cuban-American family lead by a single mother raising her three children with the help of her own mom and a building manager who also becomes an invaluable friend.

10. Alias Grace - 99%

This Canadian miniseries is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1996 novel of the same name which itself is a true story. It follows Grace Marks, a poor Irish immigrant and domestic servant who is convicted of the murder of her employer and his housekeeper in 1843 and sentenced to life in prison.