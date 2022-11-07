Today we present to you a South Indian film scene where a ‘heart-transplant,’ takes place in the most bizarre way possible. An Instagram clip shows a man being axed in the chest, and then him throwing a heart so far away that it breaks the window of a hospital, falling right into a patient’s chest (during a heart-transplant surgery).

The clip is from the Telugu movie Hrudaya Kaleyam (directed by Steven Shankar). And clearly seems to be defying all the laws of physics and biology. Which is exactly why netizens simply could not hold back on the sass.

You can watch the entire clip here.

And this is how people have responded to the epic scene.

Indian movies and shows creating epic content since forever.