Himeshians, assemble.

For 'India's Super Rockstar' (in his own words) has released the first song of his album which is surprisingly titled Surroor 21.

And the title of the song, even more surprisingly, is Surroor.

In the lead-up to it, the singer-turned-actor-turned-singer-and-actor, released several teasers and posters. The first one was 5 days ago.

This sent waves of excitement across the Reshammiya community, and Himesh catered to them.

Since then, Himesh's fans have been waiting for the first song, the wait which ended today. This is how the internet reacted to the news.

Girlfriend : babe come over, i am home alone.

Me : No, i am busy.

Gf : where?

Me : #Surroor2021TheAlbum #HimeshReshammiya pic.twitter.com/P1v3VqIs2O — Mohit jain (@_Mohit_jain_) June 11, 2021

#HimeshReshammiya is back with a bang! #Surroor2021 title is easily the best original party song I've listened to in a really long time. This is what I was missing all these years. Superb, fantastic, outstanding, mindblowing, historic, fantabulous song.https://t.co/EVvgPJAeWC — Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) June 11, 2021

That Cap is back.

A part of my childhood is back.

#HimeshReshammiya#HimeshReshammiyaMelodies

#Surroor2021 Is Just Wow ❤️ Goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/H3W7zubwO0 — RUSHIKESH B. KSHIRSAGAR 🇮🇳 (@Rushikeshbks) June 11, 2021

HR at his insanely addictive best after more than a decade. Grand visuals and an absolute banger of a track. The ball is hit out of the stadium. SONG OF THE YEAR! #Surroor2021 #SurroorTitleTrack #HimeshReshammiya @HimeshMelodies

https://t.co/bKZ5EuuLud — Nitin Mohan (@initin90) June 11, 2021

These New Generation Singers Can Never Beat That Non - Internet Era Fame Of Himesh Reshammiya . #suroor2021#HimeshReshammiya — Mayank_shankar (@MentalMedically) June 11, 2021

Wowwww. Wt a song #HimeshReshammiya ....

Suroor 2021 is really gr8 ...

Playd on loop ❤️❤️❤️ ... — Vishal Jaisinghani (@vishjaisinghani) June 11, 2021

Interviewer : any instances where you have proved that you can multi task with ease?



Himesh bhai : pic.twitter.com/gp5NiCDzhD — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 11, 2021

Jai Mata Di Let's Rock, guys. Himesh. Is. Back.