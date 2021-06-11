Himeshians, assemble. 

For 'India's Super Rockstar' (in his own words) has released the first song of his album which is surprisingly titled Surroor 21.

And the title of the song, even more surprisingly, is Surroor.

In the lead-up to it, the singer-turned-actor-turned-singer-and-actor, released several teasers and posters. The first one was 5 days ago.

This sent waves of excitement across the Reshammiya community, and Himesh catered to them.

Since then, Himesh's fans have been waiting for the first song, the wait which ended today. This is how the internet reacted to the news.

Jai Mata Di Let's Rock, guys. Himesh. Is. Back.