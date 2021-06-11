Himeshians, assemble.
For 'India's Super Rockstar' (in his own words) has released the first song of his album which is surprisingly titled Surroor 21.
And the title of the song, even more surprisingly, is Surroor.
In the lead-up to it, the singer-turned-actor-turned-singer-and-actor, released several teasers and posters. The first one was 5 days ago.
This sent waves of excitement across the Reshammiya community, and Himesh catered to them.
Since then, Himesh's fans have been waiting for the first song, the wait which ended today. This is how the internet reacted to the news.
The 🧢 is back #Surroor2021 #HimeshReshammiya pic.twitter.com/APnivKBCYA— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 11, 2021
Serenade us, King Himesh! 🙌— Bad Madafaka (@broletarian_) June 11, 2021
We're ready to submit. Drop the banger! #Suroor2021 #HimeshReshammiya pic.twitter.com/3G76Qc3fHL
Girlfriend : babe come over, i am home alone.— Mohit jain (@_Mohit_jain_) June 11, 2021
Me : No, i am busy.
Gf : where?
Me : #Surroor2021TheAlbum #HimeshReshammiya pic.twitter.com/P1v3VqIs2O
#HimeshReshammiya is back with a bang! #Surroor2021 title is easily the best original party song I've listened to in a really long time. This is what I was missing all these years. Superb, fantastic, outstanding, mindblowing, historic, fantabulous song.https://t.co/EVvgPJAeWC— Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) June 11, 2021
That Cap is back.— RUSHIKESH B. KSHIRSAGAR 🇮🇳 (@Rushikeshbks) June 11, 2021
A part of my childhood is back.
#HimeshReshammiya#HimeshReshammiyaMelodies
#Surroor2021 Is Just Wow ❤️ Goosebumps 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/H3W7zubwO0
HR at his insanely addictive best after more than a decade. Grand visuals and an absolute banger of a track. The ball is hit out of the stadium. SONG OF THE YEAR! #Surroor2021 #SurroorTitleTrack #HimeshReshammiya @HimeshMelodies— Nitin Mohan (@initin90) June 11, 2021
https://t.co/bKZ5EuuLud
These New Generation Singers Can Never Beat That Non - Internet Era Fame Of Himesh Reshammiya . #suroor2021#HimeshReshammiya— Mayank_shankar (@MentalMedically) June 11, 2021
Wowwww. Wt a song #HimeshReshammiya ....— Vishal Jaisinghani (@vishjaisinghani) June 11, 2021
Suroor 2021 is really gr8 ...
Playd on loop ❤️❤️❤️ ...
Interviewer : any instances where you have proved that you can multi task with ease?— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 11, 2021
Himesh bhai : pic.twitter.com/gp5NiCDzhD
Jai Mata Di Let's Rock, guys. Himesh. Is. Back.