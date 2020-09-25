If this year has taught me anything, it's to always look for the silver lining. And I did just that with these movies where the story sucked, but the soundtrack was good enough to hear on loop:

1. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Whether its Cutiepie, Channa Mereya, or the title track, every song from the film can be heard again and again and again. Wish I could say the same about the film, but clearly not.

2. Kalank

Yet another film where neither the sets moved me, nor the story. But the soundtrack had a song for every mood, and by the end of the film, only the music stayed with you.

3. Aashiq Banaya Aapne

If you claim to not have grooved on the title track growing up, then I'd say your pants are on fire, because you're lying! This entirely too-mediocre film gave us a soundtrack that would launch the 'Himesh Reshammiya' voice. And we all heard the songs enough times to know the lyrics by heart.

4. Anjaana Anjaani

A film that completely wasted its talented starcast, Anjaana Anjaani was stranger to a sensible story. But definitely familiar with great music because even today, no road trip is complete without Hairat and no heartbreak is over before listening to Tujhe Bhula Diya.

5. Salaam-e-Ishq

Each story in this anthology became progressively more difficult to sit through. But the songs, from dance numbers like Saiyaan Re, Tenu Leke, Salaam-e-Ishq, to love ballads like Ya Rabba and Mere Dil, still have a place in my playlists.

6. Lucky: No Time For Love

Okay, let's admit it, all of us danced to 'Lucky Lips' when the film came out. While nothing about the story was original, or frankly, even understandable, almost all the songs set our hearts soaring.

7. Jhoom Barabar Jhoom

I am definitely in the minority when I profess to liking this film. But, even I can admit that while the story was average, at best, the music was far better, especially the song Bol Na Halke Halke.

8. Roy

The only reason this film is more confusing that even Inception is because at least the latter had a script. But there is certainly no confusion about how amazing its soundtrack is!

9. Shaandaar

9 out of 10 wedding sangeets have a performance on Gulabo. And whether it's the less popular but no less wonderful Nazdeekiyan or the unexpectedly entertaining Senti Wali Mental, there is no ignoring the soundtrack. The film, on the other hand, is entirely missable.

10. Raavan

Rahman and Gulzar got together to give us a soundtrack that was as unique, as it was powerful. The film's story, sadly, was neither.

11. Bombay Velvet

In all honesty, I didn't hate the film as much as the critics panned it. But there is no ignoring the fact that the music, that won universal acclaim, was yet another proof of Amit Trivedi's genius.

12. Fitoor

The film severely let down any expectation, great or otherwise, that viewers might have had from the film. But the soundtrack? Now that more than met the expectations that Amit Trivedi had set for his fans.

13. Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...

Chances are, most of you don't remember the film - a fact I feel the starcast would appreciate. But the music, a delightful break from Bollywood's usual tracks, is still memorable.

14. Baar Baar Dekho

Honestly, when it comes to this film, ek baar bhi dekhna was difficult. But it's the opposite when it comes to the film's soundtrack, that gave us one of the few acceptable remixes and a fun, eclectic mix of songs.

