"Marne se pehle mai chahta hu ki mere parivaar ke saath photo ho jiske niche title hoga – Kapoor And Sons since 1921." Remember when late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who played the role of Amarjeet Kapoor, an ailing grandfather in Kapoor & Sons said these lines? While the family members lost the father in the 2016 film, they added his cut-out in the frame to complete their parivaar. And finally the big moment happened.

Speaking of which, a thread about Hindi films ending with group photographs recently caught my attention on Twitter. And it's damn sweet as you get to live those heart-warming frames once again.

The thread posted by a Twitter user @PragyanM reads: "Hindi films that end with a family/ group photo being taken." It has pictures from films like Baton Baton Mein, Kapoor & Sons (of course), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and more. Check it out here:

1. 'Nancy and Tony’s wedding snap in Baton Baton Mein (1979)'

2. 'An all’s well that ends well picture in Pyar Hi Pyar (1969)'

3. 'A ‘reformed’ Bhavani Shankar and party in Gol Maal (1979)'

4. 'A not-angry-anymore Vijay joins his family in Trishul (1978)'

5. 'This zany lot from Ab Ayega Mazaa (1984)'

6. 'The great relevance of this family photograph in Kapoor & Sons (2016)'

7. 'Yaar dost log in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)'

8. 'Sab Apne (2007) hain iss photo mein'

9. 'The ensemble cast of Vijay (1988) getting clicked. The photographer? The film’s director: Yash Chopra'

10. 'The women in blue in Shabaash Mithu (2022)'

11. 'The "ek din aap sab iske chaaron taraf family photo khinchaa rahe honge" snap from Taal (1999)'

12. 'The Badhaai Ho (2018) selfie'

13. 'Mini, Pinki aur Rahul bhaiyya's family photo in Masoom (1983)'

14. 'The winning team in Sui Dhaaga (2018)'

15. ''Sardar Kaur from Lahore' and family in Sardar Ka Grandson (2021)'

Here's how netizens are reacting to this thread. 

Some of the Twitter users added more group photos to the list. Just like these pictures:

Others can't stop praising the thread.

Which ones from the list did you cherish the most? Also, I'm sure most of you are now planning to get clicked with your family or friends soon. So wait no more, try some groupfies.