"Marne se pehle mai chahta hu ki mere parivaar ke saath photo ho jiske niche title hoga – Kapoor And Sons since 1921." Remember when late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who played the role of Amarjeet Kapoor, an ailing grandfather in Kapoor & Sons said these lines? While the family members lost the father in the 2016 film, they added his cut-out in the frame to complete their parivaar. And finally the big moment happened.

Speaking of which, a thread about Hindi films ending with group photographs recently caught my attention on Twitter. And it's damn sweet as you get to live those heart-warming frames once again.

The thread posted by a Twitter user @PragyanM reads: "Hindi films that end with a family/ group photo being taken." It has pictures from films like Baton Baton Mein, Kapoor & Sons (of course), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and more. Check it out here:

Hindi films that end with a family/ group photo being taken. A thread.



Nancy and Tony’s wedding snap in Baton Baton Mein (1979) pic.twitter.com/IXHmXMpQyw — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) August 16, 2022

An all’s well that ends well picture in Pyar Hi Pyar (1969) pic.twitter.com/nobKIiRw2Z — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) August 16, 2022

A ‘reformed’ Bhavani Shankar and party in Gol Maal (1979) pic.twitter.com/7yh0rtDBls — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) August 16, 2022

A not-angry-anymore Vijay joins his family in Trishul (1978) pic.twitter.com/mcsSoDaPCg — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) August 16, 2022

This zany lot from Ab Ayega Mazaa (1984) pic.twitter.com/3jycyTYagB — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) August 16, 2022

The great relevance of this family photograph in Kapoor & Sons (2016) pic.twitter.com/b4gEmy0OJc — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) August 16, 2022

Yaar dost log in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) pic.twitter.com/BHC92uVfnz — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) August 16, 2022

Sab Apne (2007) hain iss photo mein pic.twitter.com/E1GJQ85fHG — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) August 16, 2022

The ensemble cast of Vijay (1988) getting clicked. The photographer? The film’s director: Yash Chopra pic.twitter.com/eFPwNNrHvT — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) August 16, 2022

The women in blue in Shabaash Mithu (2022) pic.twitter.com/kEp6USGfGB — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) August 17, 2022

The "ek din aap sab iske chaaron taraf family photo khinchaa rahe honge" snap from Taal (1999)



HT: @cowbai pic.twitter.com/j7rYwk7lgM — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) August 17, 2022

The Badhaai Ho (2018) selfie as pointed out by @SoniaMinochka pic.twitter.com/s5cAWrtck7 — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) August 17, 2022

Mini, Pinki aur Rahul bhiayya's family photo in Masoom (1983)



HT: @drfumanchoo pic.twitter.com/7O9i3lMQsI — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) August 17, 2022

The winning team in Sui Dhaaga (2018) pic.twitter.com/ECqQAJFag6 — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) August 17, 2022

'Sardar Kaur from Lahore' and family in Sardar Ka Grandson (2021) pic.twitter.com/V7UNoiakfV — Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) August 18, 2022

Here's how netizens are reacting to this thread.

Some of the Twitter users added more group photos to the list. Just like these pictures:

Great thread! Here's the one from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, the end credits end with this pic.twitter.com/Ap4Awi0d3c — ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) August 17, 2022

This film called KUCH MEETHA HO JAAYE ends with a guest appearance of SRK and all characters posing for a photo with him pic.twitter.com/z6vYEr1siR — Poetic Justice (@MalaaiLama) August 17, 2022

1965 Waqt, Lala Kedarnath and Sons pic.twitter.com/0DniwfjgNs — CA. Rajiv Arora (@carajivarora) August 17, 2022

Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999) pic.twitter.com/mXTlEsmhFu — axechucker (@AChucker101) August 17, 2022

Others can't stop praising the thread.

i have internet for things like thses https://t.co/ibqvOfnlPU — मे (@saltt_a) August 17, 2022

A beautiful thread! Hindi films that end with a family group photo! #Bollywood https://t.co/ZJNZA1fbfU — Saat Rang Ke Sapne (@7_rang_ke_sapne) August 17, 2022

A must visit thread, have a glimpse of "family entertainers" of #Bollywood https://t.co/BwmJFCpBmg — Hiren Antani (@HirenAntani) August 17, 2022

Trivia research Ho to aisa warns Ho hi na ... https://t.co/qy7rUf3sF8 — Namrata Joshi (@Namrata_Joshi) August 17, 2022

Brilliant thread, towards an 'and they all lived happily ever after' ending 👏👏👏 https://t.co/ugROMteBjz — Lawarp Tnap (@LawarpTnap) August 17, 2022

what a warm thread this is :) https://t.co/1rgiPMVNd1 — Karthik Nagarajan (@The_Karthik) August 17, 2022

Such a sweet thread. Thank you — DiscoDancer (@gaurivij) August 18, 2022

Which ones from the list did you cherish the most? Also, I'm sure most of you are now planning to get clicked with your family or friends soon. So wait no more, try some groupfies.