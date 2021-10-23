Categories

Our channels

View all
Advertisement

QUIZ

Can You Tell Which Of These 16 Words We Use Every Day Are Urdu Or Hindi?

Smrutisnat Jena

25 shares | 2250 views

Urdu seems to be a regular feature in the news every day and not because the anchors love them some romance. Nevertheless, it is in the news. So, in that spirit, we thought we should have a little quiz to see if you can tell these words from Hindi words we use in our daily lives. 

1. Zaroorat

2. Pratistha

via Giphy

3. Jijivisa

via Giphy

4. Khabar

via Gifer

5. Vatan

6. Kitaab

via GFycat

7. Kanoon

8. Yaar

9. Khoon

via Giphy

10. Buddhi

11. Dharti

12. Hawaa

via Tenor

13. Aurat

via Tenor

14. Kamra

15. Samay

via Quora

16. Rishta

via Tenor

Result

Share your result
Top Picks For You