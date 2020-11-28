Twitter is back to trolling and boycotting, yet another celebrity. This time, it's director Anurag Basu, whose latest film Ludo is currently streaming on Netflix.

Anurag drew flak from the audience for allegedly making fun of Hindi Gods and culture in Ludo. In a scene from the film, Rajkummar Rao is playing the role of Surpanakha in a local Ram-Leela. And his character soon gets into a fight and abuses, while still dressed up as Surpanakha.

In another scene from the film, actors, dressed up as Gods, can be seen pushing a car which, as per Twitterati, is an attack on Hinduism. And soon, #Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu trended on Twitter:

Use of Abusive Language while showing a scene from Ramayan..!



Rajkumar Rao who is playing Surkpnakha is seen abusing in scene..!



This is defaming of Holy Scripture Ramayan..!@Av_ADH#Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu pic.twitter.com/oQJMzCHp0e — Swati Keshri (@SwatiKe27931372) November 27, 2020

#Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu



With due respect, @juniorbachchan and @basuanurag Look this denigration of our Hindu Gods cannot be tolerated any more.@MIB_India @PrakashJavdekar ji, please take action.



We demand the culprits be booked at any cost.



Video Courtesy: @GemsOfBollywood pic.twitter.com/DDUjSmfexG — Chandrashekar K P (@Chandra41742706) November 27, 2020

Film Ludo One of the scenes in the film depicts three characters dancing and jumping on the streets in the guise of Deity Brahma, Shri Vishnu and Deity Shankar, at which the film’s hero Aditya Roy Kapoor looks in a demeaning way.#Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu@basuanurag@MIB_India pic.twitter.com/s64L8QWxd9 — Deepak Nadgire (@NadgireDeepak) November 27, 2020

Ludo directed by #Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu chooses to depict our gods in such a demeaning manner.



Would Anurag Basu ever show such scenes of other religions and dream of being untouched ? pic.twitter.com/ghY46YKFQ0 — Shivadhage (@Shivadhage3) November 27, 2020

The two and a half hour film 'Ludo' has the same objective. Straightforward ridicule of Hinduism. Symbolically, the entire film attempts to hurt Hindu culture.#Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu@Np_Hjs pic.twitter.com/ylWmFMrQJa — Swati Keshri (@SwatiKe27931372) November 27, 2020

#Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu

In Anurag Basu's #Ludo film, Lord Shankar and Goddess Mahakali are shown pushing a car !

Only agenda of this movie to insult #Hinduism.

Do they have guts to make such a movie on islam?#Hinduphobic_AnuragBasu pic.twitter.com/T8OHTfoXeJ — @Bhi Sharma 😎 जमदग्नि ❤️ (@Cjacksparrow_5) November 27, 2020

Though social media users asked for the I&B ministry to intervene, there has been no official response from either Anurag Basu or the ministry.