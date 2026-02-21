The Waka Waka lady is waka waka-ing her way to India now. And yeah baby, it’s official!

Nineteen years in pop cultures is like a lifetime. It was twenty years ago when her feet touched an Indian stage, she is the queen and the girl that makes you wanna speak Spanish (Hips don’t lie reference).

That moment came during the early life of “Hips Don’t Lie.” At that point, global performers rarely appeared across Indian metros and concerts outdoors by international names were rare, so infrequent that they felt unreal.

Aur ab toh…..the number of concerts that happen in India…woah…it feels like we see Aujla paaji more than our own parents.

But back on stage in April 2026, the Colombian singer returns following many years of absence, and this time not for a short appearance but headlining the Feeding India Concert 2026! Since her last major outing on the Indian stage in the early 2000s, little has dimmed public attention. Though decades have gone by, curiosity about her and around her name still goes HARD.

When & Where Is Shakira Coming?

April 10, 2026 brings Shakira to Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, with a second show arriving five days later at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. The performance forms part of the third annual Feeding India Concert series, supported financially by HSBC India. Oversight and exclusive ticket handling rest entirely with District, operated under Zomato.

Spreading through multiple urban centers now, the Feeding India Concert gains broader ground, as editions brought worldwide artists including Dua Lipa, Post Malone, and to just one city: Mumbai. Come 2026, and WOAH…presence widens and into more neighborhoods it moves. (Looking at you, Delhi 😉

Now folding into broader moments are the memories of shoulders moving to “Whenever, Wherever.” Rising along with “Oh baby, when you talk like that…” that were voices once caught in uncontrollable joy.

A 2007 Memory That Still Feels FIRE

Once upon a time, Shakira performed live in Mumbai during her 2007 Oral Fixation tour. Not many international artists had drawn such sizable gatherings in India before then but thousands made their way to witness the show in person. Bollywood celebrities were present too, including Aishwarya Rai, Shilpa Shetty and more. Though centered on songs, the night meant more than just melodies!

In times past, foreign musicians appearing in India occurred infrequently. While spaces for performances were available, infrastructure for major shows lacked full development and disconnected reservation processes translated to acquiring entry required several distinct actions. Expenses rising alongside logistical challenges kept concert runs rare.

In 2026, global attention turns toward India for concert travel. Fast sellouts become the norm, with venues full almost immediately. Because of strong audience numbers, top musicians schedule additional appearances. Yearly fixtures like Lollapalooza India hold steady ground in India now, and rightly so.

And here emerges Shakira, the one who shines “whenever wherever,” so no it’s not like a comeback, more like an indication of how far the country’s concert scene has moved.

The Feeding India Initiative

While earlier events amused, now attention turns to aiding a mission. Hunger stands central in this mission, setting the path forward and together, and actions build new outcomes in Feeding India’s cause. Movement toward worldwide aims grows stronger in this space as this one goal stands for 2030: no hunger.

“Performing in India has always been special to me, and I’m excited to connect with my fans across Mumbai and Delhi,” Shakira said in a statement. “The Feeding India Concert is about more than music; it’s about standing together to ensure every child has access to the nutrition they need to thrive.”

Beginning years ago, work led by her Barefoot Foundation has focused on education and children’s well-being in vulnerable regions across the globe and now, through Feeding India, that wider aim finds form in local aid networks. Despite differing fields, each effort holds matching values.

The Rise Of Shakira Shakiraaaa

At forty-nine, Shakira remains a figure in music history, and global sales of her recordings range between eighty and one hundred million! Awards in her career include multiple Grammys and Latin Grammys, tho the greatest trophy is the legacy she has created for herself. Every singer who had followed her has had a “Apne aap ko Shakira samjha hai kya?” moment in their lives, and haha, they have her to resent for it.

For two distinct decades, she appeared atop Billboard’s list of top female Latin artists; her presence on that ranking lasted through long stretches of time.

A recent milestone for her came through the tour titled Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, later acknowledged by Guinness World Records for highest revenue generated by a concert series led by a Latin artist. Across oceans, Shakira’s sound finds home in far-flung beats and more than words, the line “This time for Africa” moved people when voices rose together during the 2010 event.

What fans might see at the 2026 show?

We hope she sings her classic familiar tracks, next to newer songs, though no official list has been shared yet. “Hips Don’t Lie” may echo itself, and if that does our 14 year old selves would be SO SO nostalgic.

Around the globe, “Whenever, Wherever” turns up regularly in her shows. From city to city, “Waka Waka” makes an appearance more often than not and over the years, “Beautiful Liar” has elegantly settled into nearly every set of hers, and trust us, no one is complaining.

She has been bold and beautiful in the most OMG way possible and we love her for it. The remark, “Lucky that my breasts are small and humble so you don’t confuse them with mountains” – adds more than humor to “Whenever, Wherever.” Rather, it reveals a clever awareness, one that shaped how she appeared in the public eye around the early 2000s.

Where To Buy Tickets?

Tickets for the Feeding India Concert 2026 come through one outlet, seating is controlled by the District. At noon on February 27, holders of HSBC credit cards can enter first and put dibs on the best seats available. By a BIG contrast, general access begins just after midday on March 1. From that moment onward, seats will be open to all buyers.

