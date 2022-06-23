The trailer of HIT: The First Case, a crime thriller starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, has been released, and it promises a gripping and suspenseful story. In the first scene of the trailer, a young girl goes missing, and Rao is portraying a police officer on a quest to find the culprit.

Although it initially appears to be just another cat and mouse game, the trailer goes on to reveal distressing details related to the case.

Rajkummar Rao's character, Vikram, is shown juggling his personal life and career as a cop when the missing person investigation takes an unexpected turn. His ongoing panic episodes and dreams have caused him to suffer within.

As he devotes all of his time and energy to seeking a missing girl, he discovers that his wife Neha (Sanya Malhotra) has also disappeared.

Malhotra and Rao have never worked together prior to this movie. The two actors appeared in Ludo, an anthology by Anurag Basu, but they did not share screen time because they were in separate segments.

Sanjay Narvekar, Dalip Tahhil, Milind Gunaji, Shilpa Shukla, Shanu Kumar, and others are featured in HIT as well.

While talking about the film earlier, Rajkummar Rao said, “When I saw HIT, I instantly connected with it. It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I’m looking forward to taking this journey with Sailesh & Dil Raju.”

The upcoming film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name. Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, who also helmed the first film, is in charge of leading this one. Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma played the lead roles in the Telugu movie. The backers of the Hindi version are Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore of T-Series.

HIT The First Case is scheduled to have its theatrical release on July 15, 2022.

All images are screenshots from the trailer.