What's the wildest thing you have ever done for love?

Well, if you ask this Indo-German couple, they'd say that they overcame distance just for the sake of their love.

As per the Humans Of Bombay post, Julie who is from Germany, and Arjun who is from India met in Dubai. They instantly felt a connection and fell in love.

Unfortunately, Julie had to fly back and the distance was turning out to be too much between them.

Seeing this, Julie couldn't resist and moved to India to be closer to Arjun where she even met his family.

This time Julie didn't just fall in love with Arjun but India as well. Post her trip to India, the duo moved in together and started building their home.



Only a year later, Arjun proposed to Julie in front of the Taj Mahal and they are getting married soon. (Gahhh, fairytale love stories do come true, it seems)

You can check out the post here.

Seeing this, people flooded HoB's comment section.

Even Julie commented seeing the cute video of their love story.

Love is really all it takes to move countries, people, and the whole world.