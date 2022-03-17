Bollywood is the epitome of unrealistic standards and expectations. Pyaar, dosti, everything is exaggerated to a point where it feels like - duniya flawless hai. And, now that Holi is here, we cannot help but think about how it's constantly romanticised in films with fancy ghagra and swimming pools.

gubara marks on the back. Holi for me is the oldest t-shirt and my pink ears, for days that make me look like an elf. And, of course, the intensemarks on the back.

This is how Holi looks like in films vs how it actually is:

Hoping for less anda and tamatar, this year.