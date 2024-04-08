Adventure films have always enthralled viewers with their exciting adventures, audacious deeds, and travels to remote locations across the world and beyond. Hollywood has produced a plethora of amazing adventure films that have ignited our imaginations and heightened our desire to travel, from daring pirates on the high seas to courageous explorers seeking lost treasures.

In this article, we have curated a list of 40 of Hollywood’s greatest adventure movies. Each Hollywood adventure movie represents the pinnacle of the genre, offering its own unique blend of excitement, danger, and discovery.

Hollywood Adventure Movie List

1. Life Of Pi (2012)

Lead actors: Suraj Sharma

Suraj Sharma Supporting Artist: Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan Director: Ang Lee

Ang Lee Release date: November 21, 2012

November 21, 2012 Run Time: 2 hours and 7 minutes

2 hours and 7 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.9

7.9 Revenue: $609 million

$609 million Language: English

Pi Patel, a young Indian man survives a shipwreck and is stranded on a lifeboat in the Pacific Ocean with a Bengal tiger named Richard Parker. As Pi struggles to survive and maintain his sanity amidst the vastness of the ocean, he forms a unique and unexpected bond with the wild animal.

2. Cast Away (2000)

Lead actors: Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks Supporting Artist: Helen Hunt

Helen Hunt Director: Robert Zemeckis

Robert Zemeckis Release date: December 22, 2000

December 22, 2000 Run Time: 143 minutes

143 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: $429.6 million

$429.6 million Language: English

Chuck Noland, a FedEx executive whose life is forever changed when his plane crashes over the Pacific Ocean. Marooned on a deserted island, Chuck must confront the harsh realities of isolation and the struggle for survival. This is the best Hollywood adventure film.

3. The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001)

Lead actors: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen

Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen Supporting Artists: Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean

Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean Director: Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson Release date: December 19, 2001

December 19, 2001 Run Time: 178 minutes

178 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Revenue: $887.8 million

$887.8 million Language: English

The film follows the journey of a young hobbit named Frodo Baggins as he sets out to destroy a powerful ring, accompanied by a diverse fellowship of allies. This is one of the fantasy movies with magic.

4. Migration (2023)

Lead actors: Kumail Nanjiani, Tresi Gazal, Elizabeth Banks

Kumail Nanjiani, Tresi Gazal, Elizabeth Banks Supporting Artists: Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean

Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Sean Bean Director: Benjamin Renner, Guylo Homsy

Benjamin Renner, Guylo Homsy Release date: December 19, 2001

December 19, 2001 Run Time: 178 minutes

178 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Revenue: $887.8 million

$887.8 million Language: English

A family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime. This is one of the best Hollywood adventure movies.

5. The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader (2010)

Lead actors: Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, Ben Barnes

Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes, Ben Barnes Supporting Artist: Will Poulter, Liam Neeson (voice)

Will Poulter, Liam Neeson (voice) Director: Michael Apted

Michael Apted Release date: December 10, 2010

December 10, 2010 Run Time: 113 minutes

113 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Revenue: $415.7 million

$415.7 million Language: English

The story follows the Pevensie siblings—Lucy, Edmund, and their cousin Eustace—as they return to the magical land of Narnia aboard the ship, the Dawn Treader. Led by King Caspian, the group embarks on a perilous journey to find seven lost lords and their magical swords, in hopes of restoring peace to Narnia.

6. Journey To The Center Of Earth (2008)

Lead actors: Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson

Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson Supporting Artist: Anita Briem

Anita Briem Director: Eric Brevig

Eric Brevig Release date: July 11, 2008

July 11, 2008 Run Time: 93 minutes

93 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Revenue: $242 million

$242 million Language: English

The story follows geologist Trevor Anderson, portrayed by Brendan Fraser, who embarks on an expedition to Iceland with his nephew Sean, and their guide Hannah Ásgeirsson.

7. Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Lead actors: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson Supporting Artist: Robbie Coltrane, Maggie Smith, Richard Harris

Robbie Coltrane, Maggie Smith, Richard Harris Director: Chris Columbus

Chris Columbus Release date: November 16, 2001

November 16, 2001 Run Time: 152 minutes

152 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Revenue: $974.8 million

$974.8 million Language: English

The film introduces viewers to the magical world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where young Harry Potter discovers his true identity as a wizard on his eleventh birthday. Rescued from a mundane life with his neglectful aunt and uncle, Harry embarks on a thrilling adventure filled with friendship, courage, and the discovery of his extraordinary powers.

8. Pirates of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003)

Lead actors: Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley

Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley Supporting Artist: Geoffrey Rush, Jonathan Pryce

Geoffrey Rush, Jonathan Pryce Director: Gore Verbinski

Gore Verbinski Release date: July 9, 2003

July 9, 2003 Run Time: 143 minutes

143 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: $654.3 million

$654.3 million Language: English

The film follows the daring escapades of Captain Jack Sparrow, a charming but eccentric pirate, as he teams up with the resourceful blacksmith Will Turner to rescue the governor’s daughter, Elizabeth Swann, from the clutches of cursed pirates. This is one of the top adventure movies.

9. Seven Years In Tibet (1997)

Lead actors: Brad Pitt, David Thewlis

Brad Pitt, David Thewlis Supporting Artist: BD Wong

BD Wong Director: Jean-Jacques Annaud

Jean-Jacques Annaud Release date: October 10, 1997

October 10, 1997 Run Time: 136 minutes

136 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: $131.4 million

$131.4 million Language: English, German, Mandarin

The film follows Harrer’s journey to Tibet in 1939, where he and his friend Peter Aufschnaiter intended to climb the Nanga Parbat peak in the Himalayas. However, their plans are disrupted by the outbreak of World War II, and they find themselves captured and imprisoned by British authorities in India.

10. King Kong (2005)

Lead actors: Naomi Watts, Jack Black, Adrien Brody

Naomi Watts, Jack Black, Adrien Brody Supporting Artists: Andy Serkis (as Kong), Jamie Bell, Kyle Chandler

Andy Serkis (as Kong), Jamie Bell, Kyle Chandler Director: Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson Release date: December 14, 2005

December 14, 2005 Run Time: 187 minutes

187 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: $562.4 million

$562.4 million Language: English

Set in the 1930s, the film follows filmmaker Carl Denham and aspiring actress Ann Darrow as they embark on a journey to the mysterious Skull Island to shoot a movie. However, they soon discover that the island is inhabited by prehistoric creatures and ruled by a colossal gorilla known as King Kong.

11. Damsel (2024)

Lead Actors: Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone,

Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Supporting Artist: Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Director: Juan Carlos Fresnadillo

Juan Carlos Fresnadillo Release Date: March 8, 2024

March 8, 2024 Run Time: 1 hour, 50 minutes

1 hour, 50 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Revenue: Not known

Not known Language: English

A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt.

12. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Lead actors: Dwayne Johnson, Josh Hutcherson, Vanessa Hudgens

Dwayne Johnson, Josh Hutcherson, Vanessa Hudgens Supporting Artist: Michael Caine, Luis Guzmán

Michael Caine, Luis Guzmán Director: Brad Peyton

Brad Peyton Release date: February 10, 2012

February 10, 2012 Run Time: 94 minutes

94 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Revenue: $335.3 million

$335.3 million Language: English

Sean Anderson, a teenager embarks on a journey to find his missing grandfather, Alexander. With the help of his stepfather Hank and a helicopter pilot named Gabato, Sean sets out to locate the mysterious island described in the coded message left by his grandfather.

13. Apocalypto (2006)

Lead actors: Rudy Youngblood, Dalia Hernández

Rudy Youngblood, Dalia Hernández Supporting Artist: Jonathan Brewer, Morris Birdyellowhead

Jonathan Brewer, Morris Birdyellowhead Director: Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson Release date: December 8, 2006

December 8, 2006 Run Time: 139 minutes

139 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: $120.7 million

$120.7 million Language: Yucatec Maya

Jaguar Paw is a young hunter from a peaceful village. When his village is attacked by raiders seeking slaves for sacrifice, Jaguar Paw’s pregnant wife and fellow villagers are captured, while he manages to escape into the jungle. This is one of the best adventure movies of all time.

14. The Flash (2023)

Lead actors: Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton

Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton Supporting Artist: Sasha Calle

Sasha Calle Director: Andy Muschietti

Andy Muschietti Release date: June 16, 2023

June 16, 2023 Run Time: 2h 24 minutes

2h 24 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: $271.3 million

$271.3 million Language: English

Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without superheroes, forcing him to race for his life to save the future.

15. The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

Lead Actors: Ben Barnes, Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes

Ben Barnes, Georgie Henley, Skandar Keynes Supporting Artist: William Moseley, Anna Popplewell, Sergio Castellitto

William Moseley, Anna Popplewell, Sergio Castellitto Director: Andrew Adamson

Andrew Adamson Release Date: May 16, 2008 (United States)

May 16, 2008 (United States) Run Time: 2 hours, 29 minutes

2 hours, 29 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: Approximately $419 million worldwide

Approximately $419 million worldwide Language: English

This movie comes in the Hollywood adventure movie list. The movie follows the Pevensie siblings as they return to Narnia to aid Prince Caspian in his struggle for the throne against his corrupt uncle, King Miraz.

16. Godzilla (2014)

Lead actors: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen Supporting Artist: Bryan Cranston, Sally Hawkins

Bryan Cranston, Sally Hawkins Director: Gareth Edwards

Gareth Edwards Release date: May 16, 2014

May 16, 2014 Run Time: 123 minutes

123 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Revenue: $529.1 million

$529.1 million Language: English

Joe Brody, a scientist becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth behind a mysterious disaster at a Japanese nuclear power plant in 1999, which claimed the life of his wife. Years later, his son Ford, a U.S. Navy officer, reluctantly gets involved when the truth behind the disaster resurfaces, revealing the existence of massive, ancient creatures known as MUTOs.

17. Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom (2023)

Lead actors: Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson

Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson Supporting Artist: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Director: James Wan

James Wan Release date: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Run Time: 2 h 4 min

2 h 4 min IMDB Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Revenue: $434 million worldwide

$434 million worldwide Language: English

Black Manta wants to exact revenge on Aquaman for killing his father. Using the Black Trident’s power, he turns into a formidable opponent. To protect Atlantis, Aquaman teams up with his brother, who is incarcerated. They have to keep the kingdom safe.

18. Inception (2010)

Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page

Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page Supporting Artists: Tom Hardy, Ken Watanabe, Marion Cotillard

Tom Hardy, Ken Watanabe, Marion Cotillard Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Release date: July 16, 2010

July 16, 2010 Run Time: 148 minutes

148 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Revenue: $829.9 million

$829.9 million Language: English

Dom Cobb, a skilled thief specializes in the art of extraction—stealing valuable secrets from deep within the subconscious during dream states. Cobb is offered a chance to have his criminal record erased in exchange for performing the impossible task of “inception”—implanting an idea into someone’s mind without them realizing it.

19. Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Lead actors: Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz

Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz Supporting Artists: Ian McShane, Geoffrey Rush

Ian McShane, Geoffrey Rush Director: Rob Marshall

Rob Marshall Release date: May 20, 2011

May 20, 2011 Run Time: 136 minutes

136 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: $1.045 billion

$1.045 billion Language: English

The Hollywood adventure film follows Captain Jack Sparrow as he embarks on a quest to find the legendary Fountain of Youth. Along the way, he crosses paths with his old flame, Angelica, who forces him aboard the ship of the notorious pirate Blackbeard.

20. The Adventures Of Tintin (2011)

Lead actors: Jamie Bell (voice), Andy Serkis (voice), Daniel Craig (voice)

Jamie Bell (voice), Andy Serkis (voice), Daniel Craig (voice) Supporting Artist: Nick Frost (voice), Simon Pegg (voice)

Nick Frost (voice), Simon Pegg (voice) Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Release date: December 21, 2011

December 21, 2011 Run Time: 107 minutes

107 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: $373.9 million

$373.9 million Language: English

The story follows the young and intrepid reporter Tintin as he sets off on a thrilling adventure to uncover the secret of a sunken ship, the Unicorn, which holds a valuable treasure. This is one of the best Hollywood adventure movies.

21. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Lead actors: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen

Harrison Ford, Karen Allen Supporting Artist: Paul Freeman, John Rhys-Davies

Paul Freeman, John Rhys-Davies Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Release date: June 12, 1981

June 12, 1981 Run Time: 115 minutes

115 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Revenue: $389.9 million

$389.9 million Language: English

The US government hires Jones to locate the Ark before the Nazis, who believe it holds mystical powers that could help them win World War II. Along the way, Jones reunites with his former flame Marion Ravenwood, and encounters various obstacles, including treacherous traps and rival archaeologists.

22. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Lead actors: Harrison Ford, Sean Connery

Harrison Ford, Sean Connery Supporting Artist: Alison Doody, Denholm Elliott

Alison Doody, Denholm Elliott Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Release date: May 24, 1989

May 24, 1989 Run Time: 127 minutes

127 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Revenue: $474.2 million

$474.2 million Language: English

The film follows archaeologist Indiana Jones as he sets out on a quest to find the Holy Grail, the cup said to grant immortality, before it falls into the hands of the Nazis.

23. The Mummy (1999)

Lead actors: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz

Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz Supporting Artist: John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo

John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo Director: Stephen Sommers

Stephen Sommers Release date: May 7, 1999

May 7, 1999 Run Time: 125 minutes

125 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Revenue: $415.9 million

$415.9 million Language: English

After inadvertently awakening Imhotep, a mummy cursed for eternity for his forbidden love affair, Rick, Evelyn, and her brother Jonathan must race against time to stop Imhotep from unleashing his wrath upon the world. Imhotep seeks to resurrect his lost love, Anck-Su-Namun, by sacrificing Evelyn, who resembles her.

24. First Blood (1982)

Lead actors: Sylvester Stallone, Brian Dennehy

Sylvester Stallone, Brian Dennehy Supporting Artist: Richard Crenna

Richard Crenna Director: Ted Kotcheff

Ted Kotcheff Release date: October 22, 1982

October 22, 1982 Run Time: 93 minutes

93 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Revenue: $125.2 million

$125.2 million Language: English

John Rambo, a troubled and misunderstood Vietnam War veteran, wanders into a small town looking for food and shelter. Misunderstandings with the local sheriff, who sees Rambo as a threat, quickly escalate into a violent confrontation. Rambo, using his survival skills honed in the war, escapes into the nearby wilderness, leading to a manhunt by the authorities.

25. Casino Royale (2006)

Lead actors: Daniel Craig, Eva Green

Daniel Craig, Eva Green Supporting Artist: Mads Mikkelsen, Judi Dench

Mads Mikkelsen, Judi Dench Director: Martin Campbell

Martin Campbell Release date: November 17, 2006

November 17, 2006 Run Time: 144 minutes

144 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: $616.5 million

$616.5 million Language: English

The film follows James Bond’s first mission as a “00” agent, in which he is tasked with stopping a terrorist financier named Le Chiffre from winning a high-stakes poker tournament at the Casino Royale in Montenegro. This is one of the top adventure movies.

26. Dr. No (1962)

Lead actors: Sean Connery, Ursula Andress

Sean Connery, Ursula Andress Supporting Artist: Joseph Wiseman, Jack Lord

Joseph Wiseman, Jack Lord Director: Terence Young

Terence Young Release date: October 5, 1962

October 5, 1962 Run Time: 110 minutes

110 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: $59.6 million

$59.6 million Language: English

James Bond’s investigation leads him to the mysterious island of Crab Key, where he encounters the sinister Dr. Julius No, a reclusive scientist with a metal hand. Dr. No plans to disrupt an American space launch with his nuclear-powered radio beam weapon, intending to trigger a conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union.

27. The Expendables (2010)

Lead actors: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li

Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li Supporting Artist: Dolph Lundgren, Eric Roberts

Dolph Lundgren, Eric Roberts Director: Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone Release date: August 13, 2010

August 13, 2010 Run Time: 103 minutes

103 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: $274.5 million

$274.5 million Language: English

The film follows a team of mercenaries known as “The Expendables” who are hired to overthrow a ruthless dictator in a fictional South American country. This is one of the best adventure movies of all time.

28. The Count of Monte Cristo (2002)

Lead actors: Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce

Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce Supporting Artist: Richard Harris, Dagmara Domińczyk

Richard Harris, Dagmara Domińczyk Director: Kevin Reynolds

Kevin Reynolds Release date: January 25, 2002

January 25, 2002 Run Time: 131 minutes

131 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Revenue: $75.4 million

$75.4 million Language: English

Edmond Dantès, a young sailor is falsely accused of treason and imprisoned on the island fortress of Château d’If. During his imprisonment, Dantès befriends a fellow inmate named Abbé Faria, who educates him and reveals the location of a vast treasure on the island of Monte Cristo.

29. 127 Hours (2010)

Lead actors: James Franco

James Franco Supporting Artist: Amber Tamblyn, Kate Mara

Amber Tamblyn, Kate Mara Director: Danny Boyle

Danny Boyle Release date: November 5, 2010

November 5, 2010 Run Time: 94 minutes

94 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Revenue: $60.7 million

$60.7 million Language: English

Ralston, portrayed by James Franco, embarks on a solo canyoneering trip in Utah’s Blue John Canyon. During his excursion, Ralston becomes trapped when a boulder dislodges and pins his arm against the canyon wall. Unable to free himself and face dwindling supplies, Ralston is forced to confront his mortality and make difficult decisions to survive.

30. The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

Lead actors: Gael García Bernal, Rodrigo De la Serna

Gael García Bernal, Rodrigo De la Serna Supporting Artist: Mercedes Morán, Jean Pierre Noher

Mercedes Morán, Jean Pierre Noher Director: Walter Salles

Walter Salles Release date: February 6, 2004

February 6, 2004 Run Time: 126 minutes

126 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: $57.7 million

$57.7 million Language: Spanish

The film recounts the journey of a young Ernesto Guevara, and his friend Alberto Granado as they embark on a transformative motorcycle trip across South America in 1952. As they traverse through Argentina, Chile, Peru, and other countries, Guevara and Granado encounter various people and experiences that expose them to the harsh realities of poverty and injustice.

31. The Hunger Games (2012)

Lead actors: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth Supporting Artist: Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks

Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks Director: Gary Ross

Gary Ross Release date: March 23, 2012

March 23, 2012 Run Time: 142 minutes

142 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: $694.4 million

$694.4 million Language: English

Set in a post-apocalyptic future, the story takes place in the nation of Panem, where the wealthy Capitol rules over twelve oppressed districts. Every year, as punishment for a past rebellion, the Capitol forces each district to send one teenage boy and girl, known as tributes, to participate in the brutal Hunger Games—a televised fight to the death.

32. Blood Diamond (2006)

Lead actors: Leonardo DiCaprio, Djimon Hounsou

Leonardo DiCaprio, Djimon Hounsou Supporting Artist: Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly Director: Edward Zwick

Edward Zwick Release date: December 8, 2006

December 8, 2006 Run Time: 143 minutes

143 minutes IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: $171.4 million

$171.4 million Language: English

Solomon Vandy is forcibly conscripted into mining for diamonds by the Revolutionary United Front (RUF), a rebel group notorious for its brutality. While working in the diamond fields, Vandy discovers a rare pink diamond and hides it, hoping it will provide a better future for his family. This also comes in the Hollywood adventure movie list.

33. Mission: Impossible (1996)

Lead actors: Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise Supporting Artist: Jon Voight, Emmanuelle Béart

Jon Voight, Emmanuelle Béart Director: Brian De Palma

Brian De Palma Release date: May 22, 1996

May 22, 1996 Run Time: 110 minutes

110 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: $457.7 million

$457.7 million Language: English

Ethan Hunt, a skilled operative of the IMF (Impossible Missions Force), becomes embroiled in a conspiracy involving betrayal and espionage. After a botched mission results in the deaths of his IMF team members, Ethan Hunt becomes the prime suspect in a plot to steal a classified list of undercover agents known as the NOC list.

34. The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Lead actors: Pierce Brosnan, Sophie Marceau

Pierce Brosnan, Sophie Marceau Supporting Artist: Robert Carlyle, Denise Richards

Robert Carlyle, Denise Richards Director: Michael Apted

Michael Apted Release date: November 19, 1999

November 19, 1999 Run Time: 128 minutes

128 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Revenue: $361.8 million

$361.8 million Language: English

James Bond is assigned to protect Elektra King, the daughter of a murdered oil tycoon, who believes she is the target of a terrorist plot. Bond’s investigation leads him to Renard, a terrorist who feels no pain due to a bullet lodged in his brain. As Bond delves deeper into the conspiracy, he uncovers a sinister plan to sabotage a new pipeline project that would greatly benefit Elektra’s family business.

35. Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Lead actors: Pierce Brosnan, Jonathan Pryce

Pierce Brosnan, Jonathan Pryce Supporting Artist: Michelle Yeoh, Teri Hatcher

Michelle Yeoh, Teri Hatcher Director: Roger Spottiswoode

Roger Spottiswoode Release date: December 19, 1997

December 19, 1997 Run Time: 119 minutes

119 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Revenue: $333 million

$333 million Language: English

Bond’s investigation leads him to cross paths with Carver’s wife, Paris, and his former lover, Wai Lin, a Chinese spy. Together, Bond and Wai Lin uncover Carver’s nefarious plan to use a stolen GPS encoder to provoke a conflict between the two nations.

36. Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Lead actors: Bruce Willis, Justin Long

Bruce Willis, Justin Long Supporting Artist: Timothy Olyphant, Maggie Q

Timothy Olyphant, Maggie Q Director: Len Wiseman

Len Wiseman Release date: June 27, 2007

June 27, 2007 Run Time: 128 minutes

128 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: $388.1 million

$388.1 million Language: English

In this action-packed thriller, New York City cop John McClane, finds himself thrust into another deadly adventure when a group of cyber-terrorists led by Thomas Gabriel begins a sophisticated attack on the nation’s infrastructure.

37. Armageddon (1998)

Lead actors: Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton

Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton Supporting Artist: Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler

Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler Director: Michael Bay

Michael Bay Release date: July 1, 1998

July 1, 1998 Run Time: 151 minutes

151 minutes IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Revenue: $553.7 million

$553.7 million Language: English

The movie follows a team of deep-core drillers, led by Harry Stamper, who are recruited by NASA to prevent an asteroid the size of Texas from colliding with Earth and causing mass extinction.

38. Armour of God (1986)

Lead actors: Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan Supporting Artist: Alan Tam, Rosamund Kwan

Alan Tam, Rosamund Kwan Director: Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan Release date: August 16, 1986

August 16, 1986 Run Time: 94 minutes

94 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Revenue: N/A

N/A Language: Cant

Jackie Chan plays Asian Hawk, a globe-trotting adventurer seeking to recover the mystical Armour of God, a set of legendary artifacts scattered across the world. Alongside his companions, including the agile and resourceful May, Asian Hawk faces off against a dangerous cult and its sinister leader who also seeks the armor for their nefarious purposes.

39. Spy Kids (2001)

Lead actors: Alexa PenaVega, Daryl Sabara

Alexa PenaVega, Daryl Sabara Supporting Artist: Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino

Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino Director: Robert Rodriguez

Robert Rodriguez Release date: March 30, 2001

March 30, 2001 Run Time: 88 minutes

88 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Revenue: $147.9 million

$147.9 million Language: English

Carmen and Juni Cortez, two siblings discover that their parents are retired spies. When their parents are captured by a villainous mastermind named Fegan Floop, Carmen and Juni must embark on a daring mission to rescue them.

40. Hugo (2011)

Lead actors: Asa Butterfield, Chloë Grace Moretz

Asa Butterfield, Chloë Grace Moretz Supporting Artist: Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen

Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Release date: November 23, 2011

November 23, 2011 Run Time: 126 minutes

126 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: $185.8 million

$185.8 million Language: English

Hugo Cabret, a young orphan lives in the walls of a train station, maintaining its clocks while secretly trying to repair an automaton left behind by his late father. As Hugo uncovers the mysteries surrounding the automaton and its connection to a bitter toy shop owner named Georges Méliès, he befriends Isabelle, Méliès’ goddaughter.

The Hollywood Adventure Movie offers entertainment and excitement at the same time. You will not regret it after watching it!