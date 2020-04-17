Everyone needs a good cry once in a while. And the magic of movies does help you when you're not a can-cry-at-the-drop-of-a-hat kind of person.

So, if you want to feel human, and need a cry; here are 10 Hollywood movie scenes that are bound to make you tear up every single time.

*Spoiler Alert*

1. The Green Mile (1999) - The execution of John Coffey.

It broke our hearts then, and it will continue to break our hearts every time we watch it. The scene in the end when John Coffey asks Paul Edgecomb to not to put the hood on, because he is afraid of the dark — death.

2. The Way We Were (1973) - Katie swallowing her love and pride and accepting hers and Hubble's fate and their failed love story.

When our dearest K-k-k katie looks at Gardiner in the eye and simply says ''Your girl is lovely Hubble." And then she delicately moves away his blonde hair from his forehead. In. The. Feels. I mean, why can't the universe let people be together when they love each other?!

3. Marley & Me (2008) - At the end when Grogan euthanises Marley, and then goes back home while narrating the reasons why dogs are the most selfless beings.

We knew. We knew when one of the sons said 'Nothing's wrong, he's just tired." We knew that we were in for our hearts being ripped out as the floodgates await. And the scene when Grogan puts him to sleep condenses the gut wrenching feeling that every pet owner dreads to experience.

4. Brokeback Mountain (2005) - When both the protagonists realise that their love will never be successful as their sexuality and societal norms catch up to them, too soon.

This tragic love story between two cowboys will always have a special place. The scene when Jack looks far away into the horizon and says "I wish I knew how to quit you." Daamnnn.

5. Ghost (1990) - The moment when Sam 'comes back' from the dead and tells Molly that he loves her. And their love and the sudden turn of events in their life reaches point of closure.

"It's amazing Molly, the love inside, take it with you." I'm crying writing this.

6. Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009) - When we realise that Wilson will never return, but the innocent Hachi never quits hoping.

When it's snowing and Hachi sits quietly outside thee train station waiting for Parker Wilson to return. This familiar take on the tragic love between man and his best friend will always, always tig at our heart strings.

7. The Boy In The Striped Pajamas (2008) - The climax of the movie when the two little boys innocently walk into the gas chamber.

The scene when Bruno and Shmuel go inside the chambers to look for Shmuel's dad is gut-wrenchingly sad. And the meek innocent attempt by Bruno to pacify his friend makes it all the sadder. "It's alright, I think we're waiting in here till the rain stops."

8. Up (2009) - When we realise the love and bond the two share, and how utterly lonely and old Carl is.

The opening scene when Carl's whole life will his wife Ellie, flashes before his eyes. We all bawled our eyes out, didn't we?

9. The Colour Purple (1985) - The instance when the two sisters reunite and you cry happy tears because good does eventually happen to good people, after all.

This Alice Walker genuis, when made into a movie starring Oprah, did not leave any stone unturned. And like the book, the movie will always make us tear up too. Especially the scene when Nettie shows up after years and finally reunites with Celie.

10. Sophie's Choice (1982) - The scene where she makes 'The Choice.'

The moment when she continues to cry "Don't make me choose, I can't choose!" I mean. Wow. Tears. All. Over.

So, which one makes you ugly cry everytime?