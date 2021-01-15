As much as we love to watch Bollywood films shot in exotic foreign locations, it's just as thrilling to spot Indian locations in a Hollywood movie.

So, here some Hollywood movies which were partly shot in India.

1. Tenet - Mumbai

Christopher Nolan's much-awaited film, Tenet was the first to be screened in movie theatres amid coronavirus. The movie was shot in several parts of Mumbai like the Colaba Causeway, outside the famous Cafe Mondegar, Breach Candy hospital, and behind the iconic Taj Hotel.

2. Extraction - Ahemedabad

Netflix's blockbuster movie starring Chris Hemsworth and Ranveer Hooda was majorly shot in India. The many action scenes that were said to be taking place in Dhaka were actually shot in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

3. The Dark Knight Rises - Jodhpur

Remember the particular scene when Bruce Wayne AKA Batman escapes jail? Well, this scene was shot in Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort.

4. Slumdog Millionaire - Mumbai

Starring Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Dev Patel and Frieda Pinto, this movie won a lot of accolades internationally. The movie was shot in the slums of Mumbai and depicted the lives of people there.

5. Lion - Kolkata

Based on the non-fiction book A Long Way Home by Saroo Brierley, this book is about a 5-year-old kid who gets separated by his family, gets picked up by an orphanage and then gets adopted by a family in Tasmania. It shows how he tries finding his family once he grows up. His childhood part was shot in Kolkata.

6. Mission Impossible 4 - Mumbai

The fourth installation of the spy series starring Tom Cruise was shot in the narrow lanes of Mumbai. It also starred Anil Kapoor.

7. Eat Pray Love - Delhi and Pataudi

This movie starring Julia Roberts was all about discovering oneself. One-fourth of this movie was shot in India when Julia goes to an ashram to find herself. This part was mostly shot in Delhi and Pataudi.

8. The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button- Varanasi

The film starred Brad Pitt as Benjamin Buttons. Some of the scenes from the film were shot in Varanasi when Benjamin was going through an age reverse process.

9. The Darjeeling Limited - Jodhpur

Directed by Wes Anderson, this movie was shot in some parts of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The movie starred Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody.

10. Life of Pi - Puducherry and Kerala

Starring Irrfan Khan and Tabu, this movie was shot at various places in India including Puducherry and Kerala.

11. Outsourced- Mumbai

The movie was shot majorly in parts of Mumbai. It was about a foreigner who gets outsourced to India and falls in love with an Indian girl.

12. A Mighty Heart - Pune

The movie starred Angelina Jolie as Mariane Pearl, the widow of journalist Daniel Pearl who was kidnapped and killed by Al Qaida. Although the movie was depicted in Pakistan, it was shot in Pune and Mumbai.

13. The Namesake - Kolkata

Based on the book of the same name by Jhumpa Lahiri, it was directed by Mira Nair. It starred Tabu and Irrfan Khan. It was shot in Kolkata.

14. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel - Jaipur and Udaipur

Starring Judie Dench, Maggie Smith, and Dev Patel, most scenes of the film were shot in Jaipur and Udaipur. The movie is about some British retirees who come to India for a vacation.

15. Octopussy- Udaipur

The 1983 James Bond film had a couple of scenes shot in India. Most of the movie was shot in palaces which were based out of Udaipur.

16. Zero Dark Thirty - Chandigarh

Some parts of this film were shot in Chandigarh but it was all designed to look like Lahore and Abbottabad. It was dramatically based on the manhunt for Osama Bin Laden. The shooting locations in Chandigarh were the Punjab Engineering College premises and the DAV College canteen.

17. The Bourne Supremacy - Goa

The second of the spy film series starring Matt Damon was shot in several parts of Goa.

18. Jobs - Delhi and Vrindavan

Starring Ashton Kutcher as Steve Jobs, some parts of this biographical drama were shot in Delhi and Vrindavan.

19. Million Dollar Arm - Mumbai

This biographical sports drama film about baseball pitchers Rinku Singh and Dinesh Patel was mostly shot in Mumbai.

20. The Hundred-Foot Journey- Mumbai

A film revolving around a family which moves to Europe from Mumbai. It has a lot of Indian cooking and stars Juhi Chawla and Om Puri.

Have you seen them all?