1. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness

We all know just how badly we're waiting for this one! Dr. Strange is about to face an evil version of himself and this battle is something we can't wait to watch.





Release Date: 6th of May

2. The Batman

With Robert Pattinson playing the Batman, the hype for the film is real. And let's not forget, Zoë Kravitz will be playing Catwoman, so that is a whole other reason to watch it! The trailer seems promising too, so we cannot wait.





3. Thor: Love and Thunder

Release Date:

Son of Odin is back, that too with all his godly power, times ten. Thor is pretty much everyone's favourite Marvel superhero. Don't even try to hide it. We know you're excited about this one coming out.





4. Mission: Impossible 7

Release Date:

Mission Impossible is back with its 7th installment, and we're hoping Ethan Hunt AKA Tom Cruise will be giving us a solid action film this year.





5. Fantastic Beasts: The Secret Of Dumbledore

Release Date:

In this part of the film, we'll be seeing a greater battle between Albus Dumbledore and Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald and we know you Potterheads (TBH literally all of us) cannot wait watch the film!





6. Jurassic World: Dominion

Release Date:

Jurassic World: Dominion, a sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be showing us how the human race will survive now that dinosaurs are walking the earth, all over again.





Release Date: 10th of June



7. Avatar 2

Avatar 2 will be showing its protagonist Jake Sully as a permanent citizen of the planet Pandora. All while working with the Na'vi race army to protect if from outside forces.







8. Killers Of The Flower Moon

Release Date:

Killers Of The Flower Moon stars Leonardo Di Caprio, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro. It is based on a real life account of the murders of the members of the Osage tribe and the FBI investigation that took place for the case.





Release Date: TBA



9. The Flash

The American superhero film based on DC Comics will give the audience a stand-alone film for the character, and since it is a DC Comic character, we're sure you're all very excited to watch this.





10. Death On The Nile

Release Date:

Starring Gal Gadot and Ali Fazal, the film is based on a book of the same name by Agatha Christie. It will be bringing to us a plotline filled with mystery surrounding a murder on a cruise.





11. Uncharted

Release Date:(for USA)

Uncharted stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg and will be centered around the quest for an ancient treasure, that no one believes is real.







12. Dog

Release Date:

Starring Channing Tatum, Dog will probably make you cry like a little baby. The plotline revolves around a man who takes his dog best friend along with him to the funeral of a dear friend. I can already see a movie theatre full of sniffling noses.





13. Top Gun: Maverick

Release Date:

Those that are on the lookout for an enticing action film, this might just be the film for you. Pete Mitchell AKA Tom Cruise returns trying his best to stay at the same rank as he is, to avoid getting promoted to a position that'll take away the passionate work he enjoys doing as a test pilot.





14. Nope

Release Date:

Jordan Peele's upcoming horror film Nope seems to have a lot of chatter around it even though such little information has been made public. So, perhaps this is one to watch out for.







Release Date: 22nd of July



15. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Though Chadwick Boseman will be missed, the trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever looks extremely promising and we can't wait for the film to come out.





16. Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Release Date:

If you're a diehard Aquaman fan, then this right here, must feel like you've been reunited with a long lost friend. But it will be quite the wait from now till December!





17. Legally Blonde 3

Release Date:

Elle Woods coming back for a third film literally feels like someone just threw pink confetti everywhere. We can't imagine how great the actual film will be!





Release Date:

