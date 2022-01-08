If you consider yourself a movie buff, then there is absolutely no question that you prioritize catching all the best films that come out. And we are totally here for your enthusiasm.
So, here is a list of Hollywood movies that will be coming out this year that you might want to scroll through! Read on.
1. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness
We all know just how badly we're waiting for this one! Dr. Strange is about to face an evil version of himself and this battle is something we can't wait to watch.
Release Date: 6th of May
2. The Batman
With Robert Pattinson playing the Batman, the hype for the film is real. And let's not forget, Zoë Kravitz will be playing Catwoman, so that is a whole other reason to watch it! The trailer seems promising too, so we cannot wait.
Release Date: 4th of March
3. Thor: Love and Thunder
Son of Odin is back, that too with all his godly power, times ten. Thor is pretty much everyone's favourite Marvel superhero. Don't even try to hide it. We know you're excited about this one coming out.
Release Date: 6th of May
4. Mission: Impossible 7
Mission Impossible is back with its 7th installment, and we're hoping Ethan Hunt AKA Tom Cruise will be giving us a solid action film this year.
Release Date: 30th of September
5. Fantastic Beasts: The Secret Of Dumbledore
In this part of the film, we'll be seeing a greater battle between Albus Dumbledore and Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald and we know you Potterheads (TBH literally all of us) cannot wait watch the film!
Release Date: 15th of April
6. Jurassic World: Dominion
Jurassic World: Dominion, a sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be showing us how the human race will survive now that dinosaurs are walking the earth, all over again.
Release Date: 10th of June
7. Avatar 2
Avatar 2 will be showing its protagonist Jake Sully as a permanent citizen of the planet Pandora. All while working with the Na'vi race army to protect if from outside forces.
Release Date: 16th of December
8. Killers Of The Flower Moon
Killers Of The Flower Moon stars Leonardo Di Caprio, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro. It is based on a real life account of the murders of the members of the Osage tribe and the FBI investigation that took place for the case.
Release Date: TBA
9. The Flash
The American superhero film based on DC Comics will give the audience a stand-alone film for the character, and since it is a DC Comic character, we're sure you're all very excited to watch this.
Release Date: 4th of November
10. Death On The Nile
Starring Gal Gadot and Ali Fazal, the film is based on a book of the same name by Agatha Christie. It will be bringing to us a plotline filled with mystery surrounding a murder on a cruise.
Release Date: 11th of February (for USA)
11. Uncharted
Uncharted stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg and will be centered around the quest for an ancient treasure, that no one believes is real.
Release Date: 18th of February
12. Dog
Starring Channing Tatum, Dog will probably make you cry like a little baby. The plotline revolves around a man who takes his dog best friend along with him to the funeral of a dear friend. I can already see a movie theatre full of sniffling noses.
Release Date: 18th of February
13. Top Gun: Maverick
Those that are on the lookout for an enticing action film, this might just be the film for you. Pete Mitchell AKA Tom Cruise returns trying his best to stay at the same rank as he is, to avoid getting promoted to a position that'll take away the passionate work he enjoys doing as a test pilot.
Release Date: 27th of May
14. Nope
Jordan Peele's upcoming horror film Nope seems to have a lot of chatter around it even though such little information has been made public. So, perhaps this is one to watch out for.
Release Date: 22nd of July
15. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Though Chadwick Boseman will be missed, the trailer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever looks extremely promising and we can't wait for the film to come out.
Release Date: 8th of July
16. Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom
If you're a diehard Aquaman fan, then this right here, must feel like you've been reunited with a long lost friend. But it will be quite the wait from now till December!
Release Date: 16th of December
17. Legally Blonde 3
Elle Woods coming back for a third film literally feels like someone just threw pink confetti everywhere. We can't imagine how great the actual film will be!
Release Date: May 2022
