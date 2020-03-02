Hotstar has been streaming some very interesting shows in the last few years. From Watchmen to Chernobyl, the show has truly kept the hype up even after Game of Thrones ended last year.

Now, it has come up with Special Ops, a spy thriller that will start streaming from the 17th of March, the trailer for which dropped last week.

The series is based on the role of Indian intelligence that has dealt with terrorist attacks in the country for the last 2 decades. In the lead in intelligence officer Himmat Singh, played by Kay Kay Menon, who is determined to get the man responsible for all these attacks.

Speaking to India Today about the new show, writer Neeraj Pandey said:

Special Ops is a story I thought of many years ago - it's a big idea that required a lot of patience and research to pursue and develop. With newer and exciting formats of storytelling gaining prominence, we were able to build a fabulous team to create this larger than life story that strings together many real events from the past two decades. For the first time in the history of Indian entertainment, the 2001 Indian Parliament Attack has been recreated on celluloid. That's just one of the many big moments from the show.

You can watch the trailer here:

The espionage thriller also stars Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Sajjad Delafrooz, Parmeet Sethi, Gautami Kapoor, Sana Khan, Sharad Kelkar and KP Mukherjee.