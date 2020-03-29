Over the years, Hollywood has given us and sensuous scenes, that were so delicate and realistic, that they have attained an iconic status. Here we look at some of them.

1. *Draw me like one of your French girls*



Kate Winslet's dialogue from 1997 classic Titanic as Leo's character Jack sits in front of her with his drawing book is one for ages. It's not just the hottest, but also one of the most iconic scenes in the history of world cinema.

2. Noah and Allie meet after years of separation and while they are trying to remain calm, one thing leads to another and what follows is the famous rain scene. I am talking about The Notebook, of course.

3. It's tough to choose one scene from Basic Instinct as the entire movie is so sensual. As per reports, no body doubles were used for the sex scenes and the main one was shot in 5 days.

4. Another classic Cruel Intentions showed the sex scene in a rather unconventional manner. One can't see much except the close up of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but it works like wonder and is considered a cult.

5. The make-out scene between Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis in Black Swan shows the actors' and Darren Aronofsky's brilliance in its full glory. The movie, a masterpiece in itself, has Kunis and Portaman as ballet dancers.

6. It will be a disservice to this article to not include at least one scene starring Tom Cruise and if we are choosing just one, let's go with the Top Gun where he was starring opposite Kelly MacGillis. Classic blue light shadow play and all that jazz. It is cliché but a cliche that works.

7. Mr. and Mrs. Smith is known as the movie 'where it all started' between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Seeing this sensuous scene, we wouldn't rule that out.

8. The critically acclaimed Blue Valentine starring Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams apparently got an NC-17 rating because of a single make-out scene, which was extremely 'realistic'.

9. Brokeback Mountain, one of Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal's best works, showed the two getting intimate in a hard-hitting scene, which made gay sex mainstream in popular cinema at the time.

10. We'll end the list with one of the most beautiful moments of world cinema in recent times - Elio (played by Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer) kissing on the side of a river in Call Me By You Name, as the two retire there after a small tour of the city.

11. Another subtle but powerful portrayal of intimacy was in Carol, starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, who play the role of lovers. It is a beautiful, delicate scene just like the movie.

Beautiful!