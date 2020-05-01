One of the most enduring tropes of horror, whether it's written in books or on TV, is an old house with some morbid history that a new family unwittingly moves into. This is followed by their lengthy torture and eventual demise - a premise popularised by the Conjuring films. Well now, we can all join in the horror fun.

According to Ladbible, the infamous house from The Conjuring will be live streamed for a week, along with the family that lives there currently.

Considering the macabre history of the house, with numerous murders, things moving in the night, and spooky apparitions, it's quite terrifying to think about what we might see.

A website called The Dark Zone, that's dedicated to the paranormal, will start streaming the goings on in the house from 9 May.

The synopsis for the event reads,

The world is on lockdown and so is the family living in the house that inspired The Conjuring. Watch as the Heinzen family shows you how they live amongst the spirits while toughing out this worldwide pandemic. You will get an immersive and interactive look inside the real Conjuring house. When paranormal activity happens, you'll see it LIVE. From seances to conjurings, there is a full week's schedule of planned activities, investigations and tests to perform, plus a full roster of paranormal celebrities who will be joining the livestream - virtually visiting with the family.

Why do I get the feeling the Warrens would really disapprove of this?