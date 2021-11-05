I think I speak for everyone when I say that Diwali excitement is real. Meaning, almost all of us start getting giddy before Diwali, for the food, for the outfit planning, for card parties and for the pretty decor.

Which is part of the reason why it's always so fun to see how our fav Bollywood celebs decide to celebrate the festival! It's fascinating to see what they decide to wear, cook, and do. So, here's a list of how these B-town stars celebrated Diwali this year, let's take a look.

1. Alia Bhatt posted a couple of photos on the occasion. One very cute one with Ranbir Kapoor. The two were seen celebrating Kali Puja with Ayan Mukerji.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a very pretty picture of her and her husband Nick Jonas doing Lakshmi Puja together. And also, two other photos from a pre-Diwali party she spent with Influencer Lilly Singh and actor Mindy Kaling.

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked lovely as ever in her Diwali night photos, especially so next to her loved ones, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh.

4. Katrina Kaif was also gleaming with happiness as she stood next to her mother and sister for Diwali. Looking stunning as ever in a neutral coloured saree.

5. And if you're wondering whether someone posted a food pic for the festival. Well, fret not, because Sonam Kapoor came through and gave us all a look into how she made delicious besan ke laddoo this Diwali.

6. Yami Gautam gave us warm fuzzy feelings by posting adorable photos with her husband and family with fairy lights twinkling in the backdrop, in true Diwali night fashion.

7. Something similar was posted by Kajol, a sweet looking photo with her fam. But also, with a caption mentioning how much she was missing her daughter Nysa.

8. Is there anything cuter than a good, old fashioned aunt-nephew/niece photo? Karisma Kapoor posted exactly that, a photo with baby Jeh with a caption referring to him as 'J baba.' Too cute for words!

9. Amitabh Bachchan posted a nice puja photo with the clan in it, in true blue Bachchan fam fashion of course.

T 4085 - दीपावली की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ 🙏🚩🚩🚩

मंगलम मंगलम मंगलम 🚩🚩🚩



to the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response .. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/P3GPOSP8AS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 4, 2021

10. If Deepika Padukone posts a photo, it's almost always a given that she's going to serve us a stunning fashion look. So, not at all a surprise that she popped out with a Diwali look photo looking pretty as ever.

11. Tahira Kashyap posted the Diwali photo of our dreams with her entire family in coordinated outfits. Yup, that's how cool they all are.

12. If you don't have a picture from last night with fairy lights, somewhere in the backdrop, then did you truly optimise the festival? Because FYI, Taapsee Pannu did. She posted two adorable photos with her family, one during the Lakshmi Puja, and one with the fairy lights.

13. Dia Mirza posted a simple, cute and minimal family photo this year, and it truly has our hearts because that's essentially what the festival is about, family (sorry for the cheesiness!).

14. Jhanvi Kapoor took to IG and posted a photo with her dad and sister, from what they wore at Anil Kapoor's Diwali bash. And yes, they all looked fly AF.

15. A Bollywood couple who gave us couple-looks inspo were Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who were seen at Anil Kapoor and Aarti Shetty's Diwali party looking sparkly in their ethnic attire.

16. Farhan Akhtar posted a classic puja photo with the family, warm vibes and everything!

17. So did Soha Ali Khan. A sweet photo with her husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya praying.

18. Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a photo of her Diwali 'lewk,' along with a photo with her two cute dogs as well. And we're here for it!

19. This cute video of Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza hanging out with all of the family's kids is literally the spirit of Diwali.

20. Babil Khan posted a sentimental photo of his mum and him standing next to dad Irrfan Khan's photo, with a caption wishing everyone a happy Diwali.

21. Karan Johar also seemed to have celebrated the festival with his kids and mother. And he posted a photo on IG with everyone in adorable matching outfits too!

22. Esha Gupta blessed us with a photo of her looking gorgeous as ever in a purple saree celebrating Diwali with her loved ones.

23. And Vicky Kaushal stole our hearts, once again, with a sweet photo standing next to his parents. Apparently, the festive occasion collided with his parents' anniversary too.

Happy (belated) Diwali everyone!