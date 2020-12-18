No matter what you do in life, what you achieve, the first salary, and what you did with it, always remains special. The feeling of getting that cheque in your hand or that message from the bank is unmatchable.

Here, we look at the first salaries of some stars and how they chose to spend it.

1. Sonam Kapoor

If reports are to be believed, Sonam earned ₹3000/month while working as an assistant director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She worked on the sets of Black and spent her salary on commute.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

SRK worked as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert and got ₹50 for the job. He is said to have bought tickets to see Taj Mahal with that money.

3. Aamir Khan

While the job is unknown, Aamir earned ₹1000 and handed it over to his mother.

4. Irrfan Khan

The late actor used to give tuition to kids back in the day and charged ₹25. He saved that money to buy a bicycle.

5. Kalki Koechlin

Kalki used to live in London when she took up her first job as a waitress in an Italian restaurant. Whatever money she earned, she used it to pay rent.

6. Randeep Hooda

The Highway actor used to work at a Chinese restaurant in Australia and earned ₹8/hour. He also washed cars and use to buy beer with the money he earned.

7. Hrithik Roshan

Long before Hrithik made his debut as a lead, he worked in a movie named Asha. The actor was 6 years old at the time and earned ₹100. He bought toy cars with it.

8. Priyanka Chopra

Pee Cee is now earning millions but she started with ₹5000, which she gave to her mother.

9. Ali Fazal

Recently, Ali Fazal shared that his first job was that of a call center employee. He said that he earned ₹8000 from it and used it to pay the college fee.

10. Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor's first salary was ₹35,000. He worked as an assistant director on the sets of Kal Ho Na Ho and used the money to open a bank account.

11. Deepika Padukone

In an interview, Deepika once said that her first salary was ₹2000 and gave it to her dad who invested the amount.

12. Alia Bhatt

It was not her first salary, but Alia Bhatt did buy a Louis Vuitton bag with her own money when she was just a teenager.

13. Apurva Asrani

Writer Apurva Asrani shared on Twitter that his first salary was ₹1000 when he was 15. He worked as a sales boy for Weekender, a clothing brand, so that he could "vacation in Bangalore without borrowing money from my father".

14. Tiger Shroff

Thanks to the mega-success of his first movie Heropanti, Tiger Shroff earned enough to buy the house his parents had lost because of the failure of Boom. They did not buy it in the end, but Tiger did offer all the money to his parents.

15. Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan earned his first paycheck when he was interning. He got ₹2000 and gave it to his mother.

16. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor went a little overboard with his first salary and bought a Hublot Mexican wristwatch worth ₹8.16 lakh.

17. Richa Chadda

Richa Chadda worked for Doordarshan and was paid ₹200 when she was 12. She apparently offered it to her dad.

18. Kangana Ranaut

Though this wasn't her first salary but I think we can make an exception for Kangana Ranaut as she once bought a Moschino dress with all the money she had in her bank account - ₹50,000 to be exact.

Money matters.