This morning, the nation woke up to the unfortunate news of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the finest Indian actors.

He has left a void in our hearts and the film industry that can never be filled.

It wasn't just Bollywood that was blessed to have him, his performances won applause even in Hollywood. The tragic news was reported by the international media too.

The Guardian talked about his seductive gaze that captivated all his fans in India and abroad. They called him a valuable bridge between the South Asian and Hollywood cinema.

The article read:

He was armed with a sensitive and seductive gaze: his good looks matured in middle age in such a way that he could play dramatic or villainous roles but also romantic leads of a certain age and of a certain emotional wistfulness. You could almost call him Mumbai’s Clooney — although it would be condescending to explain this colossal Indian star in Hollywood terms.

While reporting his demise, The New York Times remembered him as one of the first Indian actors to make a consistent mark in Western cinema.

Recounting his Hollywood movies, the article said:

Irrfan Khan, an Indian film star who brought a modern sensibility to recent hit movies and was featured in several Hollywood films such as “Life of Pi” and “The Namesake,” died on Wednesday.

In an obituary to the actor, BBC wrote that he was one of Indian cinema's finest actors and among its most successful exports to Hollywood.

Remembering him as an acclaimed actor for his roles in Life of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire, CNN wrote that he was one of the most loved actors in India.

Quoting him from an old interview, they wrote:

I never knew it was going to be popular worldwide in such a big way, with the Oscars and all that.

Chief Reporter of the Gulf News, Manjusha Radhakrishnan recounted what it was like to interview Irrfan Khan in person.

Talking about his unconventionality, both in movies and real life, she wrote:

He was unapologetic and unlike many Bollywood stars with pesky public relations officers who would try to arm-twist journalists into changing an actor’s words, Khan functioned like a one-man army. Simply put, they don’t make them like him anymore.

The world will always remember him fondly.