Before I start the list let me just state that The Kardashian-Jenner family's net worth is $1.6 billion. See, now you are more prepared for what you're about to read.

Clearly, these guys don't have any scarcity of money, so they do whatever the fuck they want. That includes using Louis Vuitton trash cans (yeah, well). Here's a list of other such outrageously expensive items the family owns. I have no words.

1. 4 gold plated toilet seats for $750,000 at Kim Kardashian's house.

2. 6 Savoir Royal State beds worth $1 million.

3. $33,000 diamond ring that Tyga gifted to Kylie Jenner.

4. Hermes bag costing between $10,000 to $60,000 which Kanye gifted to North West on her first birthday, so that she could paint on it.

5. Kylie's 19th birthday gift to herself: Range Rover worth $200k.

6. Kim Kardashian's $750,000 Lamborghini Aventador.

7. Kim and Kanye's $20 million Hidden Hills Mansion, worth $60 million now.

8. Kendall's $6.5 million Hollywood Hills mansion.

9. Kylie Jenner's Global Express jet that costs something between $50 million and $70 million.

10. Chicago West's $550,000 nursery.

11. Which included a $176,000 rocking horse, coated with Swarovski Crystals.

12. Kylie's fleet of cars estimated to be more than $14 millions in total.

13. Swarovski Encrusted Fridge worth $1 million.

14. Louis Vuitton trash cans worth $10,000.

15. Kanye's $60,000 'diamond teeth'.

16. Stormy's $22,000 Christmas playhouse.

Y’all Stormi got her own crib at one year old. What are you doing?! pic.twitter.com/RNryTjpbrv — IsThatMike🐝 (@isthatmike03) December 23, 2019

All of this is possible because of smart business choices. Like Kylie Cosmetics, which is valued at $900 million. Kim also has a makeup chain, and her net worth is estimated to be $350 million. Meanwhile Kendall is the highest paid model in the world, so money flowing in from there as well (not to mention the one that started it all - Keeping Up With The Kardashians - which gets them a lot of riches).

Ugh, my head is reeling.