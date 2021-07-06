Before settling on which film to watch, we catch a glimpse of the cast! Yes, we don't only limit this to the leading stars but also the supporting cast. Whether it is Majnu Bhai in his leather jacket or the prominent 'slave-general' Malik Kafur, the real heroes of our favourite stories cannot go unsung.

And it's high time we know their worth. Keep reading to find out how much do these supporting actors charge for their brilliant roles.

1. Mukesh Tiwari

Mukesh Tiwari, who draws recognition with his villainous and comedic roles, charges over 50 lakh rupees for each of his characters, as per the source.

2. Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi is regarded as one of Bollywood's greatest performers who has played comedic characters in the majority of his films. According to the source, Warsi was paid Rs 3 to 3.5 crore for Golmaal Again.

3. Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh has been captivating us with his multiple characters for many years. In the majority of the films, Riteish Deshmukh played a comic character. According to the report, each part pays him about Rs 3-4 crore.

4. Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol's roles have impressed us all over the past few years. As per the report, for a supporting character in Race 3, Bobby Deol was paid about Rs 7 crore.

5. Shreyas Talpade

Shreyas Talpade has also played the majority of the comic roles, with each character paying about Rs 2 crore, according to reports. For instance in Om Shanti Om.

6. Sanjay Mishra

Sanjay Mishra has garnered an immense fan following as a reward of his acting and each role pays him about 50 lakh rupees, as per the report.

7. Kunal Khemu

Kunal Khemu is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. As per the report, for each film, he receives about Rs. 2 crore.

8. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is a well-known Bollywood actor who has also acted in a number of international films. As per the report, for his role in Race 3 alongside Salman Khan, he was offered Rs. 8-9 crore.

9. Javed Jaffrey

Javed Jaffrey has appeared in several Bollywood films and Indian television shows. As per the report, he is paid around 50 Lakhs for his appearance in films.

10. Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh has made significant cameos in several films. As per sources, he is paid about Rs. 1-2 crores each film.

11. Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem Qureshi is an actor and model who works in the Hindi film industry. According to a source, for Race 3, he earned around Rs. 1.40 crores.

12. Tabu

Tabu is most recognised for her roles in artistic films that have received more critical praise than box office success. For her role in Golmaal Again, according to a report, she was paid Rs. 3 crores.

13. Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor has never failed to amuse us with his best comic characters. According to a source, he earns approx. Rs. 2 crores per film.

14. Paresh Rawal

Paresh Rawal is known for his intriguing roles that never disappoint us. As per reports, Rawal charges around Rs. 5 crores per movie.

15. Ashutosh Rana

According to a report by Republic World, Ashutosh Rana charges around Rs. 4-5 crores for being part of a movie and also a share in the profit. For instance in Simmba.

These actors never fail to steal the show, having their characters etched in our hearts. Let us know who amongst them tops the list of your favourites?