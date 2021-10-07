Among the many things Bollywood celebrities earn money from, private events are one of them. Their presence at weddings, corporate events, or more comes at a cost.

So, just in case, if you are planning to invite them, let me tell you it's a costly affair.

1. Shahrukh Khan- Rs 3 Crore

The first name has to be him. We have seen him attending so many events & weddings. He charges Rs 3 crore for an event. So, if you are wondering how much he must have charged for that Jio event, now you know.

2. Akshay Kumar - Rs 2.5 Crore

The busiest person in Bollywood still manages time to attend such private events. He charges around Rs 2.5 Crore per private function

3. Priyanka Chopra - Rs 2.5 Crore

Priyanka, who has now become a global star charges, around Rs 2.5 Crore per event. She also attended Isha Ambani's wedding in Udaipur.

4. Katrina Kaif - Rs 3.5 crore

Katrina indeed is a great dancer. Though we may not see her attending many private events, she charges a whopping amount of Rs 3.5 crore per event.

5. Ranveer Singh - Rs 1 Crore

We all love him for his energy. No wonder why anyone would want him to attend their event, his vibe is just too cool. Ranveer charges around Rs 1 crore to perform in private events.

6. Ranbir Kapoor - Rs 2 Crore

Apart from playing football, doing movies, stealing our hearts, Ranbir also attends some private events. He charges around Rs 2 crore per event.

7. Hrithik Roshan - Rs 2.5 Crore

You can't move your eyes when you see Hrithik dancing. I mean he's one of the finest dancers in Bollywood. He charges around Rs 2.5 Crore for each event.

8. Deepika Padukone - Rs 1 Crore

Apart from nailing it in Bollywood, Deepika also attends some of these private events. She charges around Rs 1 Crore for any private event she attends.

9. Anushka Sharma- Rs 80 Lakh

Anyone who follows Anushka on Instagram will know how humorous she is. Anushka charges a decent amount of Rs 80 Lakh for attending private events.

10. Salman Khan - Rs 2 Crore

Salman has attended quite a few events by now. His name is a brand itself. Salman charges Rs 2 Crore for such private events.

We can't deny the craze people have for celebrities.