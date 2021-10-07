Among the many things Bollywood celebrities earn money from, private events are one of them. Their presence at weddings, corporate events, or more comes at a cost.
So, just in case, if you are planning to invite them, let me tell you it's a costly affair.
1. Shahrukh Khan- Rs 3 Crore
The first name has to be him. We have seen him attending so many events & weddings. He charges Rs 3 crore for an event. So, if you are wondering how much he must have charged for that Jio event, now you know.
2. Akshay Kumar - Rs 2.5 Crore
The busiest person in Bollywood still manages time to attend such private events. He charges around Rs 2.5 Crore per private function
3. Priyanka Chopra - Rs 2.5 Crore
Priyanka, who has now become a global star charges, around Rs 2.5 Crore per event. She also attended Isha Ambani's wedding in Udaipur.
4. Katrina Kaif - Rs 3.5 crore
Katrina indeed is a great dancer. Though we may not see her attending many private events, she charges a whopping amount of Rs 3.5 crore per event.
5. Ranveer Singh - Rs 1 Crore
We all love him for his energy. No wonder why anyone would want him to attend their event, his vibe is just too cool. Ranveer charges around Rs 1 crore to perform in private events.
6. Ranbir Kapoor - Rs 2 Crore
Apart from playing football, doing movies, stealing our hearts, Ranbir also attends some private events. He charges around Rs 2 crore per event.
7. Hrithik Roshan - Rs 2.5 Crore
You can't move your eyes when you see Hrithik dancing. I mean he's one of the finest dancers in Bollywood. He charges around Rs 2.5 Crore for each event.
8. Deepika Padukone - Rs 1 Crore
Apart from nailing it in Bollywood, Deepika also attends some of these private events. She charges around Rs 1 Crore for any private event she attends.
9. Anushka Sharma- Rs 80 Lakh
Anyone who follows Anushka on Instagram will know how humorous she is. Anushka charges a decent amount of Rs 80 Lakh for attending private events.
10. Salman Khan - Rs 2 Crore
Salman has attended quite a few events by now. His name is a brand itself. Salman charges Rs 2 Crore for such private events.
We can't deny the craze people have for celebrities.