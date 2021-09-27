Owing to the immense fanfare that surrounds Bollywood stars, their bodyguards become a very important part of their lives. One could go as far as saying that celebrities wouldn't be able to work without them. So, it doesn't come as a surprise that these bodyguards are paid hefty amounts of money. Here's a look at some of thir salaries.

1. Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard Jitendra Shinde.

Jitendra apparently earned ₹1.5 crores per annum as Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard. A constable with Mumbai Police, he was recently appointed to another posting as a part of routine transfers.

2. Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard Ravi Singh.

Ravi has been working with SRK for almost a decade and receives ₹2.5 crores per annum for his services. As per reports, he is the highest-paid bodyguard in the Hindi film industry.

3. Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera.

Shera is definitely the most famous out of all of them. In fact, he has even starred alongside Salman in some of his projects. Reports suggest that he is paid ₹2 crores for his work.

4. Anushka Sharma's bodyguard Sonu.

Sonu is quite close to Anushka and her family and earns ₹1.2 crores.

5. Deepika Padukone's bodyguard Jalal.

Jalal has been working with Deepika for quite some time now and travels everywhere she goes, whether it's outdoor locations or her wedding in Italy. He was earning 80 lakhs per annum till 2019 but now earns ₹1.2 crores.

6. Aamir Khan's bodyguard Yuvraj Ghorpade.

There isn't much information on how long Yuvraj has been working for Aamir, but it was reported in 2020, that he received ₹2 crores for his services.

7. Akshay Kumar's bodyguard Shreysay Thele.

Mainly working with Akshay, Shreysay has also been spotted guarding the star's son Aarav at times. He earns ₹1.2 crores per annum.

8. Katrina Kaif's bodyguard Deepak Singh.

It is not known if Deepak is still working with Katrina but according to reports, he was, until 2020. Deepak was drawing ₹1 crore per annum at that point.

9. Hrithik Roshan's bodyguard Mayur Shettigar.

Mayur is pretty much like Hrithik Roshan's shadow and earns ₹1.2 crores per annum. Mayur runs a company named Ace Security and Protection in Mumbai.

Guarding the mega-stars is no small feat.