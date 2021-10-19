How Much Do You Know About Our Brave Freedom Fighters? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Amazon Prime's latest film Sardar Udham is based on the life of one of India's freedom fighters - Udham Singh. Indian freedom struggle is full of leaders and revolutionaries whom we can look up to for inspiration.

Do you think you know them well? Take this quiz to find out.

1. Which three freedom fighters were hanged to death in the Kakori Train Conspiracy? Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Bhagat Singh Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Sardar Udham Singh Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Roshan Singh Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

2. Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a part of which of the following organizations? Indian National Congress (INC) Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) Both INC and HSRA The Swaraj Party

3. Who was called the Father of the Indian Unrest by the British? Mahatma Gandhi Bal Gangadhar Tilak Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Shaheed Bhagat Singh

4. What was the name of the British officer whom Sardar Udham Singh shot dead? John Saunders Colonel Reginald Edward Harry Dyer Sir Michael Francis O'Dwyer None of these

5. Annie Besant is mostly associated with? Non-cooperation Movement Khilafat Movement Home Rule Movement Civil Disobedience Movement

6. In which language was Kesari, a newspaper started by Bal Gangadhar Tilak published? English Hindi Bengali Marathi

7. Who is the freedom fighter in the image below? Surya Sen Kumaran Peer Ali Khan Khudiram Bose

8. Lala Lajpat Rai died as a result of injuries during the protest against the visit of? King George V Simon Commission Cripps Mission None of these

9. Which of the following freedom fighters said "You give me blood, I will give you freedom"? Mahatma Gandhi Shaheed Bhagat Singh Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ramprasad Bismil

10. Which of these Bollywood movies are not based on one of India's freedom fighters? The Legend of Bhagat Singh Chittagong Mangal Pandey: The Rising All are based on the life of freedom fighters.

11. Who wrote the lyrics of the Indian National Anthem? Ram Prasad Bismil Rabindranath Tagore Bankim Chandra Chatterjee Annie Besant