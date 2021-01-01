You can hate it or love it, but you'll never be able to ignore it. I am talking about the only reality show on Indian Television that tops the charts of full-on drama, crazy tasks, meme-worthy dialogues from contestants and entertainment- Bigg Boss.
Wondering, how much every contestant on the show is paid every week for surviving vote outs and getting closer to the finale? Here's what we found out.
(*The contestants named in this list doesn't include the wild card entries or those contestants who visited the Bigg Boss House temporarily.)
1. Shehzad Deol
Ace of Space fame Shehzad Deol was evicted from the Bigg Boss house in one of the intial episodes but, while he was there, he got paid ₹50k per week.
23-year-old Nikki Tamboli is a popular face from the Tamil and Telugu industry. Even though she was recently evicted from the house, she earned about ₹1.2 lakhs per week for every vote out she survived.
Abhinav Shukla was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. He came on the show with his wife Rubina and together they are surely giving tough competition to others. And, he is getting paid ₹1.5 lakhs per week.
Nishant Singh is popularly known for his role as AJ from the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. However, he was recently voted out from the Bigg Boss house. Though, while he was there, he apparently earned ₹2 lakhs per week.
Sara Gurpal is a model by profession and she has also starred in many Punjabi music videos. Unfortunately she couldn't make it till the end of the show. But, while she was in the house, she earned ₹2 lakhs per week.
Rubina is one of the popular faces of the Indian television and she also is one of the highest paid contestants in the show. She earns about ₹5 lakhs a week and she entered this season of the show along with her husband, Abhinav Shukla.