You can hate it or love it, but you'll never be able to ignore it. I am talking about the only reality show on Indian Television that tops the charts of full-on drama, crazy tasks, meme-worthy dialogues from contestants and entertainment- Bigg Boss.



Wondering, how much every contestant on the show is paid every week for surviving vote outs and getting closer to the finale? Here's what we found out.

(*The contestants named in this list doesn't include the wild card entries or those contestants who visited the Bigg Boss House temporarily.)

1. Shehzad Deol

Ace of Space fame Shehzad Deol was evicted from the Bigg Boss house in one of the intial episodes but, while he was there, he got paid ₹50k per week.



2. Jaan Kumar Sanu

Legendary singer Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar lasted in the Bigg Boss house for quite sometime but, he was eventually evicted. He reportedly earned ₹80k per week.

3. Rahul Vaidya

Indian Idol Season 1 fame Rahul Vaidya is still going strong in the Bigg Boss house. And, he gets paid about ₹1 lakh for each week he survives the vote out.

4. Nikki Tamboli

23-year-old Nikki Tamboli is a popular face from the Tamil and Telugu industry. Even though she was recently evicted from the house, she earned about ₹1.2 lakhs per week for every vote out she survived.

5. Pavitra Punia

Pavitra, who was earlier part of MTV's Splistvilla was recently voted out from the house but, she earned about ₹1.5 lakhs per week, while she survived on the show.

6. Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav Shukla was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. He came on the show with his wife Rubina and together they are surely giving tough competition to others. And, he is getting paid ₹1.5 lakhs per week.

7. Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan is still going strong in the Bigg Boss house and he apparently earns ₹1.8 lakhs for every vote out he survives each week.

8. Nishant Singh Malkani

Nishant Singh is popularly known for his role as AJ from the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. However, he was recently voted out from the Bigg Boss house. Though, while he was there, he apparently earned ₹2 lakhs per week.

9. Sara Gurpal

Sara Gurpal is a model by profession and she has also starred in many Punjabi music videos. Unfortunately she couldn't make it till the end of the show. But, while she was in the house, she earned ₹2 lakhs per week.

10. Jasmin Bhasin

As per reports, Bhasin, the Naagin 4 actress, had to leave the shoe due to medical reasons. She might return the Bigg Boss 14 house when she feels better. She earned ₹3 lakhs per week.

11. Rubina Dilaik

Rubina is one of the popular faces of the Indian television and she also is one of the highest paid contestants in the show. She earns about ₹5 lakhs a week and she entered this season of the show along with her husband, Abhinav Shukla.

Currently, there are a few new entrants in the house. And Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan, who were contestants previously on the show are amongst them.