The two most enormous and lucrative film industries across the world, Bollywood and Hollywood, have crossed paths countless time. From providing storylines and remaking movies to actor crossovers, these two industries have been going hand in hand for ages.

From opulent sets and grand background score to a touch of filminess, Bollywood movies have been garnering popularity from all over the world. Thanks to this growing popularity, many Hollywood celebrities did a cameo in a number of Bollywood flicks and charged a bomb!

1. Bárbara Mori Charged $13 Million For Fever

This Mexican beauty came into the limelight after her Bollywood debut opposite the handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan in Kites. She later came into the news when she was signed up for her next break in 'Fever', opposite Rajeev Khandelwal. According to the sources, she charged a whopping $13 million (approx ₹1.3 crores) for the role.

2. Denise Richards Charged £208,000 For Kambakkht Ishq

Former Bond Girl, who worked with B’town heartthrob Akshay Kumar in the movie 'Kambakkht Ishq', was introduced to the Hindi cinema with this romantic comedy. Although, there were two other Hollywood celebs in the movie but she had a larger speaking role and was paid £208,000 (approx ₹2.1 crores) for the role, according to the sources.

3. Akon Charged $350,000 For Ra.One

Shot on the lavish Yash Raj Studios set, the movie featured Bollywood heartthrob SRK and gorgeous Kareena Kapoor. The catchy song Chammak Challo from the movie didn’t only give us the iconic moves, but also introduced well-known singer, Akon to Hindi cinema. According to an insider report, Akon was paid $350,000 (approx ₹2.6 crores) to sing the classic song.

4. Sylvester Stallone Charged £347,000 For Kambakkht Ishq

Gracing the silver screen with his memorable action cameo, how can we forget the time when the Rocky star delivered the eternal line, ‘Kambakkht Ishq’ in his beautiful accent. If sources are to be believed, he charged a whopping £347,000 (approx ₹3.6 crores) for the cameo in this movie.

5. Kylie Minogue Charged $55 Million For Blue

This well-known Australian pop star made her Bollywood debut with Blue in a musical cameo. She sang the popular song Chiggy Wiggy in the movie. According to The Guardian, she was paid £100,000 (approx ₹1 crore) per day for a week's work.

6. Ali Larter Charged £625,000 For Marigold

Well-known for her roles in movies like Resident Evil and Final Destination, she was also the leading lady of the Salman Khan starrer Marigold. Portraying the role of an American actor who begins a personal transformation on her journey to India, she is rumoured to have picked up £625,000 (approx ₹6.5 crores) for her role in the movie.

7. Snoop Dogg Charged $70 Million For Singh Is Kinng

“Yo, what up this is big snoop dog, represent the Punjabi, aye yo hit'em with this.” – You know you are a big Akshay Kumar fan if remember this whole song by heart. But did you know that Snoop's entire team took on the task of conceptualizing and planning the song at a whopping cost of 7 crores? Yes, according to the sources, he charged a whopping $70 million (approx ₹7 crores) for the song.

