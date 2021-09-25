Reality TV shows keep us intrigued. From the personal lives of contestants to the prize money they receive, viewers are interested in everything that happens on and off camera.

Most of the time, we wonder if they really take home all that big money. So, here's the reality of the prize money winners take home.

1. Pawandeep Rajan, the winner of the 12th season of Indian Idol, won a prize money of ₹25 lakh along with a contract with the music industry.

2. Abhijeet Sawant, the winner of the first season of Indian Idol, won a prize money of ₹50 lakh along with a contract with T-Series.

3. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal, the couple that won the 12th season of MTV Splitsvilla took home jewels from the renowned jewellery brand Savya Jewels.

4. Hamid Barkzi, the winner of the 18th season of Roadies Revolution, took home a Jawa bike (starting ₹1.65 lakh) and ₹3 lakh prize money.

5. Himani Bundela, a teacher from Agra, who became the first crorepati on the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati apparently took home the prize money of ₹65 lakh after tax deductions.

6. Siddharth Shukla, the winner of the 13th season of Bigg Boss, took home a cash prize of ₹40 lakh.

7. Rupsa Batabyal, the 6-year-old kid who won the 3rd season of the dance reality show, Super Dancer, won a prize money of ₹15 lakh.

8. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, the couple who won the 9th season of the celebrity dance reality show, Nach Baliye won a prize money of ₹50 lakh.

9. Actor Karishma Tanna, the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 took home a car and ₹20 lakh cash prize.

10. Javed Khan, a magician who won the 8th season of India’s Got Talent, won a cash prize of ₹25 lakh and a car.

Which one surprised you the most? Let us know.