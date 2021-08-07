Who doesn't love a good love story? Bollywood is famous for churning out believable, semi-believable and absolutely unbelievable romances. Here’s a look at the journey of some of these famous on-screen couples.

via GIPHY

1. How Rahul & Anjali Started In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai:

Source: Movies2Watch

How They Ended:

Source: Movies2Watch

2. How Raj & Pooja Started In Mujhse Dosti Karoge:

Source: Online Movies Hindi

How They Ended:

Source: Online Movies Hindi

3. How Vanraj & Nandini Started In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam:

Source: Online Movies Hindi

How They Ended:

Source: Online Movies Hindi

4. How Rohit & Naina Started In Kal Ho Na Ho:

Source: Online Movies Hindi

How They Ended:

Source: Online Movies Hindi

5. How Rahul & Pooja Started In Dil Toh Pagal Hai:

Source: Online Movies Hindi

How They Ended:

Source: Online Movies Hindi

6. How Maddy & Reena Started In Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein:

Source: Hotstar

How They Ended:

Source: Hotstar

7. How Parma & Zoya Started In Ishaqzaade:

Source: Movieston

How They Ended:

Source: Movieston

8. How Raj & Simran Started In Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge:

Source: Online Movies Hindi

How They Ended:

Source: Online Movies Hindi

9. How Gautam & Meera Started In Cocktail:

Source: Online Movies Hindi

How They Ended:

Source: Online Movies Hindi

10. How Samar & Meera Started In Jab Tak Hai Jaan:

Source: Movies2Watch

How They Ended:

Source: Movies2Watch

11. How Rajiv & Payal Started In Ishq Vishq:

Source: M4U HD

How They Ended:

Source: M4U HD

12. How Dev & Maya Started In Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna:

Source: Online Movies Hindi

How They Ended:

Source: Online Movies Hindi

13. How Arjun & Laila Started In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara:

Source: Online Movies Hindi

How They Ended:

Source: YouTube

14. How Prem & Nisha Started In Hum Aapke Hai Koun:

Source: Online Movies Hindi

How They Ended:

Source: Online Movies Hindi

15. How Aditya & Geet Started In Jab We Met:

Source: Online Movies Hindi

How They Ended:

Source: Online Movies Hindi

Which is you favourite on-screen couple? Let us know in the comments.