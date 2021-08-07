Who doesn't love a good love story? Bollywood is famous for churning out believable, semi-believable and absolutely unbelievable romances. Here’s a look at the journey of some of these famous on-screen couples.
1. How Rahul & Anjali Started In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai:
How They Ended:
2. How Raj & Pooja Started In Mujhse Dosti Karoge:
How They Ended:
3. How Vanraj & Nandini Started In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam:
How They Ended:
4. How Rohit & Naina Started In Kal Ho Na Ho:
How They Ended:
5. How Rahul & Pooja Started In Dil Toh Pagal Hai:
How They Ended:
6. How Maddy & Reena Started In Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein:
How They Ended:
7. How Parma & Zoya Started In Ishaqzaade:
How They Ended:
8. How Raj & Simran Started In Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge:
How They Ended:
9. How Gautam & Meera Started In Cocktail:
How They Ended:
10. How Samar & Meera Started In Jab Tak Hai Jaan:
How They Ended:
11. How Rajiv & Payal Started In Ishq Vishq:
How They Ended:
12. How Dev & Maya Started In Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna:
How They Ended:
13. How Arjun & Laila Started In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara:
How They Ended:
14. How Prem & Nisha Started In Hum Aapke Hai Koun:
How They Ended:
15. How Aditya & Geet Started In Jab We Met:
How They Ended:
Which is you favourite on-screen couple? Let us know in the comments.