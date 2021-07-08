We look at celebrities as these larger-than-life figures who occupy an unattainable space within the human dynamic. But in truth, the Michelin-starred recipes to be like some of India's most famous celebs can be found right in our collective consciousness. They can even fit in a single sentence - Bon appetit!
1. Kangana Ranaut - Talk shit on Twitter, then talk shit on Instagram - basically talk shit everywhere.
2. Tiger Shroff - Never touch the ground.
3. Shashi Tharoor - Don't just read the dictionary, be the dictionary.
4. Narendra Modi - Become best friends with the richest boy in the class, phir mazze mein 'jio'.
5. Rahul Gandhi - Face your problems by going on a vacation
6. Baba Ramdev - Troll the Indian Medical Association in between breathing exercises.
7. Arnab Goswami - Cry wolf and then disappear for six months.
8. Arvind Kejriwal - Call people at random times of the night and annoy the fuck out of them.
9. Anil Kapoor - Bathe in the fountain of youth (and never wax your chest).
10. Mukesh Ambani - Easy - just be rich.
11. Ranveer Singh - Start your day with a big plate of
cocaine fruit and eggs.
12. Amitabh Bachchan - Alphanumerically categorise all your tweets, for example - 'T-69 It's 420, bitchezz'.
13. MS Dhoni - Be so calm all the time that the doctors diagnose you with ataraxia.
14. Sonu Sood - Be that friend who says 'Call if you need anything' and then actually replies.
15. Priyanka Chopra - Go to red carpet events wearing the clothes from Love Story 2050.
They really are just like us...
All gifs from Giphy.