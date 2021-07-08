We look at celebrities as these larger-than-life figures who occupy an unattainable space within the human dynamic. But in truth, the Michelin-starred recipes to be like some of India's most famous celebs can be found right in our collective consciousness. They can even fit in a single sentence - Bon appetit!

1. Kangana Ranaut - Talk shit on Twitter, then talk shit on Instagram - basically talk shit everywhere.

2. Tiger Shroff - Never touch the ground.

3. Shashi Tharoor - Don't just read the dictionary, be the dictionary.

4. Narendra Modi - Become best friends with the richest boy in the class, phir mazze mein 'jio'.

5. Rahul Gandhi - Face your problems by going on a vacation

6. Baba Ramdev - Troll the Indian Medical Association in between breathing exercises.

7. Arnab Goswami - Cry wolf and then disappear for six months.

8. Arvind Kejriwal - Call people at random times of the night and annoy the fuck out of them.

9. Anil Kapoor - Bathe in the fountain of youth (and never wax your chest).

10. Mukesh Ambani - Easy - just be rich.

11. Ranveer Singh - Start your day with a big plate of cocaine fruit and eggs.

12. Amitabh Bachchan - Alphanumerically categorise all your tweets, for example - 'T-69 It's 420, bitchezz'.

13. MS Dhoni - Be so calm all the time that the doctors diagnose you with ataraxia.

14. Sonu Sood - Be that friend who says 'Call if you need anything' and then actually replies.

15. Priyanka Chopra - Go to red carpet events wearing the clothes from Love Story 2050.

They really are just like us...



