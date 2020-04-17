In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the whole country is under lockdown till May 3rd. To keep themselves busy and entertained in this tough time, people have turned to their TVs and streaming services.

To keep people at their homes, DD national has started the re-telecast of Ramayan. However, if you can't watch on your TV and looking for online streaming services, here's how you can do.

As per Prasar Bharati, interested users can also watch the show on the Newsonair app. To download the app, a user can either scan the QR code which can be found below. If you are an Android user, the app can be downloaded from here, however, iOS users can download it from here.

The show, made by Ramanand Sagar, was first aired on January 25th, 1987. It seems like people are still interested in watching the show as a report by Hindustan Times claims that DD national has registered nearly 40,000% jump in viewership.