Chivalry in men is always a green flag. The way a chivalrous man gives the utmost respect to women around him speaks volumes of his upbringing. Opening a door and giving up your seat are some of the signs that you can look out for. When we speak of chivalry, the name that mostly comes to our minds is none other than Shah Rukh Khan. While such courteous men are few in number, it is always a great feeling to witness their humbleness around women.

Now, actor Varun Dhawan has joined the list too, and we have proof of it. A video of Varun being courteous around women is going viral on Twitter.

It will make you go gaga over his off-screen personality.

Varun Dhawan is a true gentleman. Source: Inc42

A Twitter user, @varun_ki_madhu, shared a fan-made montage clip of Varun Dhawan in which the actor can be seen channelling his inner gentleman around his female co-actors. The clip begins with Varun posing with his October co-star Banita Sandhu as he adjusts her jacket. We also see him saving Kajol from falling at the trailer launch of Dilwale.

Varun Dhawan with his female co-stars. Source: Varun Dhawan's fan club/Twitter

In a moment, Varun asks Alia Bhatt to let him put his hand on her waist during a photoshoot. The video also shows Varun giving up her metro seat to his Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Kiara Advani. He then protects Street Dancer 3D co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi from paparazzi and fans. The clip also features Varun’s Citadel co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

“No wonder why every woman wants Varun Dhawan! Most well brought up Starkid,” the Twitter user wrote.

Watch the video here:

No wonder why every woman wants varun dhawan! Most well brought up starkid<3 #VarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/ifqhfdztbj — madhu. (@varun_ki_madhu) March 21, 2023

Netizens are loving his gestures:

The way he makes girls comfortable around him😭🤌.



The song and him😭♥️ https://t.co/UOncpxTVKG — HARSHITA 🦋 (@harshi_am22) March 22, 2023

A man can never feels as much as these woman can understand when a man protect & respect her. No matter how man is a successful, but he becomes great only when he makes a woman feel safe nd respectable herself ! And the gem person is here ❤️ https://t.co/Xzywu6TTcb — shailesh (@LifebreathVarun) March 21, 2023

varun has been a sweetheart always! https://t.co/3kMDGGKP1h — ` 𝐬 彡 ࣪ (@sruayy) March 22, 2023

One of the most humble and non problematic person. His vibes are ❤️ https://t.co/NiMbveSG17 — . (@_timepass__) March 22, 2023

Totally love him for the person he is🥺♥️ https://t.co/OgRrxb8HLm — Aakrity the cloud chaser☁️ 🌤 (@AAKRITY72636585) March 22, 2023

He is bestest a man with pure heart the reason why I adore him and respect him the most 🥹🧿❤️❤️ https://t.co/WUfmdUA6KH — varun dhawan world (@varundvn_w0rld) March 22, 2023

Why do y’all think I’m so in love with him. After SRK HE IS THE ONE 😭♥️ https://t.co/prYo7Mh46b — زليخة (@zulekhapirzada) March 21, 2023

Idk why…. i see a boy as a protector, have guts to take a stand for her, that a girl must feel safe with her https://t.co/K0xDIwUosV — Qᵢzᵣₐ🥂 (@iamqizra) March 21, 2023

The fav part when that fan was trying to touch shraddha and VD pushed him back .. Gentleman indeed ♥️🤌🤧 . https://t.co/zRxdNSt74A — Hʰᵃʳˢʰᵘ (@Sacredcteeny) March 22, 2023

The way he treat all his co-actors 🧡 https://t.co/CtUvSaEIci — 𝓜𝓻𝓲ツ (@IceQueeniee) March 21, 2023

Favourite for a reason.! ❤️ https://t.co/0lfRN1eO9p — Hiba Azad (@azad_hiba) March 21, 2023

No one like #VarunDhawan

He is down to earth, love him sm!💗 https://t.co/LE7CqYjTpX — Varun Shraddha (Rashmi) (@Mere_VarShra) March 21, 2023

He respects all hos costars

A gentleman he is🫶💓 https://t.co/ZkE2hGAv5o — 𝐓 (@tanucherries) March 21, 2023

His offscreen personality>>>>

Legit thd most well brought up star kid🥺♥️ https://t.co/PTzS43osCz — Shri❤️ (@CupidWindy) March 21, 2023

Proud of the fact ki humein ache aadmi ki parakh hai🥳🥺♥🤌 https://t.co/96zU6jp0o2 — jo girti rehti hai🤦‍♀️🤕 (@His_Varuniac) March 21, 2023

What a true gentleman, VD! You are definitely a green flag around women IRL.