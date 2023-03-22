Chivalry in men is always a green flag. The way a chivalrous man gives the utmost respect to women around him speaks volumes of his upbringing. Opening a door and giving up your seat are some of the signs that you can look out for. When we speak of chivalry, the name that mostly comes to our minds is none other than Shah Rukh Khan. While such courteous men are few in number, it is always a great feeling to witness their humbleness around women.
Now, actor Varun Dhawan has joined the list too, and we have proof of it. A video of Varun being courteous around women is going viral on Twitter.
It will make you go gaga over his off-screen personality.
A Twitter user, @varun_ki_madhu, shared a fan-made montage clip of Varun Dhawan in which the actor can be seen channelling his inner gentleman around his female co-actors. The clip begins with Varun posing with his October co-star Banita Sandhu as he adjusts her jacket. We also see him saving Kajol from falling at the trailer launch of Dilwale.
In a moment, Varun asks Alia Bhatt to let him put his hand on her waist during a photoshoot. The video also shows Varun giving up her metro seat to his Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Kiara Advani. He then protects Street Dancer 3D co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi from paparazzi and fans. The clip also features Varun’s Citadel co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
“No wonder why every woman wants Varun Dhawan! Most well brought up Starkid,” the Twitter user wrote.
Watch the video here:
Netizens are loving his gestures:
What a true gentleman, VD! You are definitely a green flag around women IRL.