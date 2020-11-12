Only A True Fan Of 'Bigg Boss' Can Score 100% In This Ultimate 'Bigg Boss' Quiz

For 14 seasons, Bigg Boss has shown us crazy tasks and even crazier fights. And if you think you remember everything from the time season 1 aired to the latest episode that released, then you're the perfect person to take this quiz:

1. Who among the following has never hosted Bigg Boss? via India Today Arshad Warsi Shilpa Shetty Shah Rukh Khan Amitabh Bachchan

2. Who among the following is not a Bigg Boss winner? via NDTV Gauhar Khan Rahul Roy Siddharth Shukla Carol Gracias

3. Which contestant said the iconic dialogue, "Badi badi baatein, aur vada pao khaate". via India TV News Ajaz Khan Pooja Dolly Singh KRK

4. Na Bigg Boss chahte the, na housemates chahte the, or na audience chahti thi. Still, Swami Om threw something on other contestants during a task. What did he throw? via Newsbytesapp A tantrum Water Pee Slippers

5. Which of the following was a task on Bigg Boss? via IWM Buzz Donating sperms Bathing in cow dung Learning the Greek language Watching RGV ki Aag

6. Please complete this epic statement by Pooja Misra, "Cause you're asking for it, ______, ______." via Vice "you're begging for it, get off my back." "you're dying for it, you're begging for it." "you're dying for it, get off my back." "and you don't tell me what to do."

7. Bigg Boss is famous for its fights, but at times (more like all the time), things went a little too far and contestants were asked to leave the show. Who, among the following, was kicked off from the show for fighting? via Asia Net News Shweta Tiwari Samir Soni Siddharth Shukla Vindu Dara Singh

8. It's not all anger issues in the house. Romance has bloomed in the Bigg Boss house too. Select the duo who apparently, fell in love during their time in the Bigg Boss house: via TOI Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon Nora Fatehi and Prince Narula Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari Sweta Tiwari and Ashmit Patel

9. Which of the following Bigg Boss contestants has not been a part of another reality show as well? via India Today Diandra Soares Karishma Tanna Rahul Roy Upen Patel

10. Bigg Boss has also hosted international contestants. Who, among the following, was an international contestant on the show? via News18 Vida Samadzai Gisele Bündchen Kelly Rohrbach Gigi Hadid

11. Which of the following is not an iconic dialogue from the show? "Disappear, just disappear." "Zindagi jhandva, phir bi ghamandva." "You are 2 rupees person." "Let's get the buzz on, baby"