Siddharth Anand’s Fighter shook the social media with its high-octane trailer. After the character introductions, fans have been waiting for the tracks from this action-thriller.

And it looks like the makers heard them and released the first song from the movie.

YouTube

Sher Khul Gaye, the first track, features the gorgeous and talented actors, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, along with other characters from the movie. However, some netizens believe something seems to be off in the song.

YouTube

While some think it sounds exactly like War’s Ghungroo, others love the actor’s effortless moves in the song. Take a look:

hrithik roshan's ease in dance really deserves to be studied#SherKhulGaye pic.twitter.com/arGqakZm6a — M. (@moodydamsel_) December 15, 2023

Sher khul gaye ❌ Lyrics bhul gaye ✅ — Arjan_Vailly (@nil_bania) December 15, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Sher khul gaye is such a bad song what happened to music industry this is unbearable — Sam👨‍🎤 (@beingsalkatty) December 15, 2023

this part the way hrithik does the steps so effortlessly cool.#SherKhulGaye #Fighterpic.twitter.com/6tqvBQQ2lw — Shekhar ❤🇮🇳 (@Shekhar__O7) December 15, 2023

Slightly thanda.



Was waiting for #HrithikRoshan𓃵 to groove into a solo.

It comes & goes like a flash with too many jump cuts

(A 7 second clip has 6 jump cuts)



Its fun vibes but the choreography is underwhelming.

The lead pair looks great together tho 🔥#SherKhulGaye pic.twitter.com/fQ5ravYByL — Deep_Breathe_Cinema (@DeepBreathe28) December 15, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Bad punch line . What does "Sher khul gaye" Even means — Whispering silence (@RBisw27) December 15, 2023

#SherKhulGaye

Bahut Thanda Song hai. Hrithik's moves is as always good but choreography aur acchi ho sakti thi . Aur lyrics bhi bahut kuch khaas nahi hai. Aur agar compare karna ho to Tu meri aur bang bang was better Than this. But Deepika and Hrithik are still shinning.#Fighter pic.twitter.com/cVIxu9SJnV — AK Says (@KhangwalAtul) December 15, 2023

Hot visuals but the song is bad.#SherKhulGaye — Yuvna (@YUVNA_H) December 15, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

wtf is sher khul gaye 🤣🤣 — kayak bhide (@teansostrich) December 14, 2023

Sher khul gaye is such a bad song what happened to music industry this is unbearable — Sam👨‍🎤 (@beingsalkatty) December 15, 2023

I FINALLY GOT WHAT I HAVE ALWAYS WANTED AND THAT IS DEEPIKA AND HRITHIK TO DANCE TOGETHER IN A PEPPY GROOVY DANCE NUMBER #SherKhulGaye pic.twitter.com/CL7r5StSPG — 🌶️ (@delicatepiku) December 15, 2023

Jab #AnilKapoor sir ne entry liya na Sher Khul Gaye gaane me… I felt it like it was exact copy of his entry from #AllahDuhaiHai from #Race3



Sid Anand ko bas copy karna hi aata he qa 🤔🤔🤔 — BEING PAWAN (@beingpawanppp) December 15, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Sher khul gaye? Yeh kya bana diya bhai?? — UVAIS Ansari (@ansari_offline) December 15, 2023

What does even sher khul gaye even mean.. Like imagine hummimg sher khul gaye while dancing 😭 — Archer (@poserarcher) December 15, 2023

Song is super amazing but THIS PART BLEW MY HEART AWAY, it's always a treat to the eyes & soul to watch Hrithik dance his heart out on the dance floor 🥹🤌#SherKhulGaye #HrithikRoshan𓃵 #Fighter pic.twitter.com/Lx6UEKPAK5 — 👻 (@_shrextra24) December 15, 2023

You can listen to the song here:

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, we love their moves!