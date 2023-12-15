Siddharth Anand’s Fighter shook the social media with its high-octane trailer. After the character introductions, fans have been waiting for the tracks from this action-thriller.
And it looks like the makers heard them and released the first song from the movie.
Sher Khul Gaye, the first track, features the gorgeous and talented actors, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, along with other characters from the movie. However, some netizens believe something seems to be off in the song.
While some think it sounds exactly like War’s Ghungroo, others love the actor’s effortless moves in the song. Take a look:
You can listen to the song here:
Nevertheless, we love their moves!