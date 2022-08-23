Hrithik Roshan's remake of Agneepath in 2012 was a breath of fresh air in the world of remakes. A true blue entertainer that had all the flavours yet didn't dilute the intensity of the storyline.

Hrithik Roshan as Vijay Deenanath Chauhan and Sanjay Datt as Kancha Cheena, supported by Priyanka Chopra and Rishi Kapoor coalesced a revenge drama that was not devoid of emotions but refused to get carried away by the same. Here are 8 reasons we think it was the last great massy entertainer that Bollywood served us with.

1. A competent remake

In the times when this industry is plagued with lousy remakes, looking back at a remake like Agneepath is justified. In spite of 1990's Agneepath crashing at the box office, remaking an eponymous film bears high expectations from the audience, particularly when Amitabh Bachchan, the film's original lead, had a cult following. Surprisingly, the remake not only surpassed expectations but also proved itself as a mass entertainer at the box office. It held the audience at the edge of their seats until the climax even though they were well aware of what's coming.

2. A badass villain.

Kaancha Cheena, played by Sanjay Dutt, was more than just an adversary; he was a living embodiment of disgust. Adhering to the thumb rule of 'the stronger the villain, the mightier the hero will be,' Sanjay Dutt exuded an energy that would make you shudder in fright. While most of the villains today are a joke, Kaancha Cheena was the last Bollywood villain who managed to dread the living daylights out of us.

3. Songs that complimented the story.

This remake was a gift because it did not lazily borrow songs from the original to plug in the remix music. The songs were refreshing and such enormous hits that you wouldn't mind grooving to them even after ten years. Every song, from Deva Shree Ganesha to Chikni Chameli, complemented the plot's progression without seeming forced.

4. Did not depict the transgender community in a distorted light.

Bollywood films are notorious for having a warped portrayal of the transgender community. They are either depicted as people desperate to cast a curse or simply the bad people, but Agneepath did not single them out. The community is shown as a family that coexisted in the same environment as others and was the protagonist's staunchest ally.

5. Did not force or stretch the love story.

Kaali Gawde, played by Priyanka Chopra, served a purpose and wasn't just introduced for the sake of love songs. She unwrapped the protagonist's emotional layer while being fearless and independent in her own life. Her death was the final nail in the coffin that progressed Vijay's vengence to a closure.

6. A conflicted protagonist whose choices you might not necessarily support

When Kancha Cheena reveals to Vijay that he reminds him of himself that was our cue to know that Vijay will end up resembling the one he hated the most. The anger that birthed the idea of revenge in Vijay is not something you'd root for yet you'd hope the best for him. The hero is troubled and isn't someone you'd look up to, attesting to the fact that not all heroes are meant to be worshipped.

7. Did not overdo the action sequences

The men didn't smash buildings or jump from one roof to another before getting back up. The hero was not invincible. The final action scene came a full circle aligning with the opening sequences offering a satisfying closure.

8. Dialogues that induce goosebumps

"Mumbai kya tere jeb mein hai?" asked Kaancha Cheena. "Nahi meri mojdi mein," replied Vijay.

The conversations were brief, which fit the protagonist's reserved nature. The dialogues conveyed more than the said words.

Why don't we make such movies anymore?