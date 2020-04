No matter what we say about the movie War, the nation's 'guilty pleasure', there is no denying the fact that the protagonists Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff were in best shape in the film. So much, that at times, it was almost unbelievable.

That's because it was near-impossible to achieve that kind of body, especially for Hrithik, who had to start from 0. He did it, though, with the help of his 'disciple' Tiger and here's the video of his journey that the actor shared on Instagram today.