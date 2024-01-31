It was the year 2000 when I first saw him and boy, I fell in love. I don’t know if it was his brilliantly structured face, his remarkable dancing skills or his excellent acting, but I just couldn’t take my eyes off him. That was when I knew he was going to stay in my heart forever – the man was Hrithik Roshan.

The actor is not just extremely talented, but is always a pleasure to watch on-screen. He has that charisma that makes us glued to our screens. In fact, he always seems to connect with his co-stars so well that it makes us believe in their stories in real life.

Here’s proof that he has good chemistry with EVERYONE.

1. Deepika Padukone

I mean, I have to start with this one. I watched Fighter last week and the only visuals from it that have stuck with me are of these two actors because their on-screen chemistry was nothing but a work of art. It’s almost unbelievable how two tremendously talented actors can also look so damn good together. We only wish to see more of them in the future.

2. Katrina Kaif

If any on-screen duo can make me weak in my knees with their sheer presence, it is this one. Be it their adventurous love story in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara or their sizzling chemistry in Bang Bang, they looked frustratingly amazing together which left us craving for more.

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

This one is a little different but the two had an unbelievable charm. With movies like Krrish 3 and Agneepath, they gave us a fresh pairing that will be remembered forever.

4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

From making a home in our hearts with their old-school romance in Jodhaa Akbar to keeping us on the edge of our seats in Dhoom 2, this pair has my complete heart. Whenever these two have shared a screen space, they have only left the audience with a big smile on their faces. Where can we sign a petition to bring them back together?

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Remember when we watched them for the first time in Yaadein? We cried and laughed with them while watching the movie. In their next project together, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, we were given an iconic pairing that’s still fresh in our minds. And with films like Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, the two made us believe in true friendship and love. These two always looked made for each other.

Can’t go wrong with this kind of charm.