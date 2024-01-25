Siddharth Anand’s Fighter was released today. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, and there’s already a lot of chatter surrounding it. Ever since its trailer dropped, people had been speculating whether the film would be any good, with its familiar Pakistan obsession, Top Gunesque feel, and dialogues which looked straight from every 90s Bollywood action movie ever.

fighter hrithik roshan deepika padukone

As it turns out, the film does live up to those expectations, but the audience’s verdict is largely divided. Hrithik being Hrithik does not disappoint, although one can’t say the same about the film’s plot and action sequences. Some call it a masterpiece for commercial cinema, others consider it Bollywood’s yet another shoddy attempt to make a meaningful action film. Here’s what people are saying –

Well, we’ll have to wait to see what makes the Fighter buzz. If there’s one thing we can unanimously agree upon, it’s that Bollywood’s overdoing it with action. Like, can we please bring back the soft era, please?