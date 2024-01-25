Siddharth Anand’s Fighter was released today. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, and there’s already a lot of chatter surrounding it. Ever since its trailer dropped, people had been speculating whether the film would be any good, with its familiar Pakistan obsession, Top Gunesque feel, and dialogues which looked straight from every 90s Bollywood action movie ever.
As it turns out, the film does live up to those expectations, but the audience’s verdict is largely divided. Hrithik being Hrithik does not disappoint, although one can’t say the same about the film’s plot and action sequences. Some call it a masterpiece for commercial cinema, others consider it Bollywood’s yet another shoddy attempt to make a meaningful action film. Here’s what people are saying –
#Fighter is a solid action entertainer that packs in an emotional quotient unlike most commercial flicks— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) January 25, 2024
The antagonist & his one note portrayal is a stumbling block#HrithikRoshan however is the real deal as Patty, assisted further by DP & Anil Kapoor!
It’s SO WORTH IT 💥 pic.twitter.com/mCoOVcdRvf
#OneWordReview…..#Fighter: DISAPPOINTED— Avijit SK💫 (@Avijit7770) January 25, 2024
Rating: ⭐️
Wohi purani india-pakistan angle, bakwas story line, 3-4 hollywood movies ka scene copy paste kya hai, bad vfx, jaise video game dekh raha tha theatre me, agar paisa bachana chahte ho to ye movie mat dekhne jana theatre pe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z3CWIT6KBI
interval update: i can't believe how fucking BORING #fighter is. it copies maverick's style but fundamentally misunderstands what made it so exhilarating. THEN there's the kashmir, pok, janab, burqa, jannat, inteqaam, good muslim, bad muslim nonsense & everyone blabbers SO MUCH!— Pramit (@pramitheus) January 25, 2024
Fighter is totally bad movie cheap VFX plot is just average dialogue is just like bhojpuri movie 2/5 for me #FighterReview— Rishabh (@Rishabh_241) January 25, 2024
#Fighter trailer really under-sold the movie, made it look like a Top Gun rip-off. It's not. The full movie onscreen is SO much better, the aerial fights (even the CGI ones) are mounted really well, Kashmir looks gorgeous, the new villain is super, always good to see Talat Aziz,…— Anupam Gupta (@b50) January 25, 2024
Fighter is totally bad movie cheap VFX plot is just average dialogue is just like bhojpuri movie 2/5 for me #FighterReview— Rishabh (@Rishabh_241) January 25, 2024
What an actor! Deepika Padukone is the soul of Fighter.The way she emotes on screen is just mesmerizing.— Tony (@AbelX0) January 25, 2024
Nobody could have done it better.
Fighter is @justSidAnand best work till date! Thankyou for an incredible experience 👏 #FighterFirstDayFirstShow #Fighter #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/x91ZYGmkET
#Fighter mainly rests on Hrithik Roshan and he’s done great in three departments- 1. Good looks 2. Good looks and 3. Good looks— Bailey’s Comet (@lakey_musings) January 25, 2024
Siddharth Anand is born to take slow motion shots of Hrithik Roshan.#Fighter #FighterMovie— Ashish (@The_Alpgyani) January 25, 2024
Me after watching fighter #FighterReview refund do bc 😭pic.twitter.com/zFOpo1MHui— TIGERSHEER 🚩 (@mahisalmankunal) January 25, 2024
My #FighterReview ⭐⭐🌟— 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐚𝐧 (@90sPrem) January 25, 2024
The movie"Fighter"is a disappointment,with a few redeeming moments.Hrithik was good as Patty,but the rest of the cast seemed mismatched.The VFX was lackluster and the music was underwhelming.However,there were some gd scenes that briefly lifted the movie. pic.twitter.com/208TZ6VxMe
It's undeniable the charisma #HrithikRoshan𓃵 carries. #AnilKapoor looks solid. Adding to this, #SiddharthAnand knows how to present his actors.— Akash Dey (@filmy_hu_bas) December 9, 2023
Not every movie is a Top Gun Maverick, and I'm not expecting that from #Fighter, but the VFX is utterly disappointing.#FighterTeaser pic.twitter.com/aa62xB3Gru
Well, we’ll have to wait to see what makes the Fighter buzz. If there’s one thing we can unanimously agree upon, it’s that Bollywood’s overdoing it with action. Like, can we please bring back the soft era, please?