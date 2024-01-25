Siddharth Anand’s Fighter was released today. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, and there’s already a lot of chatter surrounding it. Ever since its trailer dropped, people had been speculating whether the film would be any good, with its familiar Pakistan obsession, Top Gunesque feel, and dialogues which looked straight from every 90s Bollywood action movie ever.