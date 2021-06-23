Everyone knows that one of the best superheroes India has had is Krrish. I mean, when the film came out, it really gathered a substantial amount of fan following. Plus, Hrithik Roshan's Midas touch truly instilled magic into the role. So, would it really be too much if we got excited over the announcement of krrish 4's release? Nope, don't think so!

A short while ago Hrithik Roshan posted a short clip on his IG account, indicating the release of the fourth film from the iconic series. And, yes this one is coming out after an eight-year pause. So the excitement is justified! You can watch the announcement clip below.

Clearly a lot of people are also super excited about it. Here's how netizens have reacted to the clip.

Whatever happens, however the film does, let's just hold onto this happiness for as long as it lasts.