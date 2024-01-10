Siddharth Anand’s Fighter is the most-awaited movie from the last few months. Ever since the first track from the movie, Sher Khul Gaye, was released, it left the audience craving for more songs from the movie.

The makers released another track from the movie, Heer Asmani. The cheerful song is an ode to the protagonist’s love for flying planes. However, what stood out in the video is how it didn’t hide something as natural as wrinkles from the actor’s face.

The song starts with Hrithik Roshan, who is portraying the role of an aviator, Patty. He goes near his airplane and touches it with passion. In this scene, one can see the wrinkles on his face – in a zoomed-in shot.

The internet was quick to notice this and commended the actor for embracing his age on-screen and not caring about smoothening his face wrinkles out.

I love that while most actors are using technology to smoothen their skin & hide any possible flaw, you've got #HrithikRoshan𓃵 EMBRACING it all ❤️#Fighter pic.twitter.com/f83uQ9P0lh — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) January 8, 2024

However, this raises a serious question about the unrealistic standards we set for celebrities to look a certain way. We instantly call these actors out as soon as we find a ‘flaw’ – be it their clothes or facial features.

As a result, the actors choose to wear sunglasses even when they are indoors or during the night and smoothen their natural skin texture on-screen. We should understand that they are humans – just like us – and will age – just like us. Rather than calling them names or labeling them old, we should embrace their beauty as we embrace ours.

This is something we need to think about.

Nevertheless, we are glad that someone from the entertainment industry is taking a step in the right direction. Kudos, Hrithik Roshan!