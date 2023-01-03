As 2023 begins, Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God of Bollywood, is already raising the bar high for fitness enthusiasts and making many of us drool over him. Reason? His latest body transformation.
Hrithik, who will now be seen in Fighter, recently dropped pictures of his chiselled body on social media while welcoming new year. And his jaw-dropping look is going insanely viral.
ADVERTISEMENT
In the photos posted by @iHrithik, the Vikram Vedha actor, at 48, can be seen flaunting 8-pack abs as he lifts his tee up inside the gym. “Alright. Let’s go. #2023,” he tweeted.
Check out the pictures here:
Fans are going gaga over Hrithik’s transformation and many netizens are hailing his immense dedication that he had to achieve the look:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Some of them shared hilarious memes and videos after coming across his pictures.
ADVERTISEMENT
*Wrote this while lying in bed and eating biscuits.* Sach mein hamara kuch nahin ho sakta.
Top picks for you
EntertainmentPrakriti Srivastava3 months ago | 3 min read