As 2023 begins, Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God of Bollywood, is already raising the bar high for fitness enthusiasts and making many of us drool over him. Reason? His latest body transformation.

Hrithik, who will now be seen in Fighter, recently dropped pictures of his chiselled body on social media while welcoming new year. And his jaw-dropping look is going insanely viral.

In the photos posted by @iHrithik, the Vikram Vedha actor, at 48, can be seen flaunting 8-pack abs as he lifts his tee up inside the gym. "Alright. Let's go. #2023," he tweeted.

Check out the pictures here:

Fans are going gaga over Hrithik’s transformation and many netizens are hailing his immense dedication that he had to achieve the look:

Everyone is posting the best view they saw in 2022, but this is already the best view of 2023, nothing can beat this…💪🏻🙏🏻 @iHrithik #dedication #fitnessgoals #HrithikRoshan #inspiration https://t.co/c3rGsn1Xau — Pooja Bhalekar (@PoojaBofficial) January 2, 2023

1st reaction – 🔥🥵🥵

1st hour thought – kl se start

1st day passed – still looking @ pic & dreaming aisi body bnegi

1st week over – still looking @ pic & nhi bn rhe abs … diet ka bahana mara and idea dropped😂

Ab next pic ka wait krunga#HrithikRoshan #Fighter https://t.co/o7tiVyAyLR — Roshan (RK) (@MartiansHrx) January 2, 2023

Age Just a number

What a dedication sir🙌 https://t.co/c8IUXPmAjG — Annarapu Sandeep (@AnnarapuSandee9) January 2, 2023

If I had a Ferrari, I wouldn't want to cover it up. https://t.co/ghQMXyPbiI — kasabalı ® (@kasabalii35) January 2, 2023

This man is 48. What's your excuse? https://t.co/8HgHVPJnV8 — ʜᴏɴᴄʜᴏ 📈 (@Honch0__) January 2, 2023

Same birthday but not the same abs 🥲. God why https://t.co/FT6gj3A25J — hud (@itiksetan) January 3, 2023

Hope, my inner man gets motivated seeing this and throws me to the gym everyday. 😅 https://t.co/ld1vqPjQG1 — Rag Mandawaria (@RagReigns) January 2, 2023

I am stuck at eating biscuits https://t.co/vFSZBmASwh — sab_changa_si (@mehra_saurabh) January 3, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Damn he’s 48🥵



All time favourite you❤️ https://t.co/BMwziiKBwk — Dhruv Rathod✨ (@DhruvCFC) January 2, 2023

47 age still he is stunning everyone, That's why He is Demi God for many people 🔥#HrithikRoshan @iHrithik https://t.co/JqEyYf5jz3 — JP Treat Telugu (@JpTreatTelugu) January 2, 2023

Some of them shared hilarious memes and videos after coming across his pictures.

* Wrote this while lying in bed and eating biscuits.* Sach mein hamara kuch nahin ho sakta.