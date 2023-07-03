We have seen more than enough to know desi paps are unhinged AF. Their performance at the NMACC event lives rent-free in our heads. And ever since then, their tactics of putting actors in a spot have become even more noticeable.

Take this incident, for example. During IIFA Awards, when Hrithik Roshan had barely begun posing for the paps, somebody ‘over-excitedly’ exclaimed, “GREEK GOD OF BOLLYWOOD”, to which another pap remarked unamused, “arre chilla mat re.”

And here’s Hrithik Roshan’s precious reaction:

Instagram – Insta Hrithik Fan Club (@ihrithikfc)

He was legit blushing.

A fan page dedicated to the actor, Insta Hrithik Fan Club (@ihrithikfc), shared a reel of the incident on Instagram, and it’s hilarious. Take a look:

Naturally, the viral reel courted interesting reactions. Here’s how people reacted:

I second the comment of a comedy series on Indian paps. This was HILARIOUS.