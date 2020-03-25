During this difficult phase of a lockdown in India, families are herding together in order to stay safe. One such family is that of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, the couple which divorced in 2014.

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share how important it is that families band together in these trying times. Which is why these parents of two decided to stay under one roof with their two sons, 11-year-old Hridhaan and 13-year-old Hrehaan Roshan.

This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us.

- Hrithik Roshan

His heartwarming Instagram post talks about the difficulties parents often face and how children of divorced parents shouldn't be separated during a lockdown. He also thanked Susan for being a part of his co-parenting journey.

Sussanne was quick to comment on her picture saying, "This time, in the history of mankind, will be an eye opener for everyone." Bollywood starts including Sonali Bendre Behl, Varun Dhawan and Preity Zinta commented on the post with hearts and love.

It is refreshing to see a productive style of co-parenting during this time of quarantine.